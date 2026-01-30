Report: Palace U21s narrowly edged out by Ipswich

After back-to-back postponements against Nottingham Forest and Borussia Mönchengladbach, Palace Under-21s returned to action in emphatic style on Monday, running out 6-0 winners over Derby County.

The victory lifted the young Eagles to 12th in Premier League 2, level on 17 points with Aston Villa, with a top-16 finish – the cut-off for play-offs and Premier League International Cup qualification – firmly in their sights. There were hopes of carrying this momentum into the weekend trip.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, were enjoying their maiden Premier League 2 campaign following the award of Category One status.

The young Blues had started strongly, even topping the table at one point, but a run of three consecutive defeats had seen them slip to fifth on 22 points, four behind leaders Manchester United. Nonetheless, it had been an encouraging introduction to life at this level.

Darren Powell made four changes to the side that thrashed Derby, with Mofe Jemide coming in for Chadi Riad at the heart of the defence.

There were alterations at both wing-back positions as Caleb Kporha made his first start of 25/26 in place of Joe Gibbard and Adler Nascimento replaced Dean Benamar, while Seb Williams came into midfield for Kaden Rodney.

The bench was entirely refreshed, highlighted by Jerimiah Umolu’s first U21s matchday squad of the season following his return from loan at Bromley.