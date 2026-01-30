Report: Palace U21s narrowly edged out by Ipswich

There were two changes at the break for the young Eagles, including Jemiah Umolu making his first U21s appearance of 25/26. Palace emerged with renewed intent after the interval, moving the ball crisply and cleanly, although moments later Izquierdo was forced into a brilliant parry to deny a dangerous flashed strike.
Just as Palace were beginning to build momentum, Ipswich frustratingly doubled their lead on 53 minutes through Ayinde’s fourth goal of the season, delivering a blow to the visitors’ hopes. Powell responded swiftly with further changes, introducing Charlie Walker-Smith and Jacob Fasida – four substitutions within the space of 15 minutes.
On the hour mark, Nascimento slipped Fasida in down the left channel, and his first-time effort towards the near post was superbly parried away, adding to the young Eagles’ growing frustration.
Midway through the half, Williams then slid Umolu in behind, and the forward showed excellent composure to round the goalkeeper, only to see his effort rattle the outside of the post before Fasida’s follow-up flew wide. Ipswich immediately broke at pace, with a backtracking Jemide doing just enough to pressure Fletcher into striking the post in a one-on-one situation.
Palace continued to probe and went close again when Nascimento fired a strike that grazed the near side of the crossbar, before Izquierdo was called into action once more, racing off his line to deny another one-on-one at the other end. The young Eagles were moving the ball well and sustaining pressure, with Ipswich forced to survive wave after wave of Palace attacks.
Despite an intense high press continuing to cause problems, the breakthrough still eluded Palace with ten minutes of normal time remaining, prompting the introduction of Matteo Dashi in a bid to spark a late comeback.
That pressure eventually told, as a deep cross caused pinball in the penalty area and Umolu reacted quickest to rifle home from close range, halving the deficit with five minutes to play.