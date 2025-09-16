Skip navigation

      U21s report: Late goals deny Palace deserved point in Vertu Trophy tie

      AFC Wimbledon
      3
      Lewis 45+1'
      Hackford 74'
      Jennings 87'
      1
      Crystal Palace U21
      Agbinone 62'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s put in a spirited and resilient performance against League One AFC Wimbledon in the second group-stage match of the Vertu Motors Trophy, but ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday evening. Darren Powell’s side showed grit and discipline in a tightly contested first half, only to be undone by a stoppage-time goal. Asher Agbinone’s cool penalty brought Palace level after the break, but two late strikes from Wimbledon denied the young Eagles a deserved draw.

      SUMMARY

      • Darren Powell makes three changes, including the return of Mofe Jemide from international duty.
      • 5: Seb Williams intercepts and plays in Agbinone, whose shot is well blocked.
      • 8: Marsh slips in Agbinone down the right; his cross deflects off Nascimento into the keeper’s gloves.
      • 20: Wimbledon dominate possession, but Palace create the better (half) chances.
      • 25: Palace survive a series of shots, crosses, and long throws in a defensive scramble.
      • 35: George King drives forward and finds Agbinone, whose cross is inches away from Marsh.
      • 40: Palace end the half strongly, with blocked shots and threatening corners.
      • 46 - GOAL:** Joe Lewis heads home from a corner.
      • HT: AFC Wimbledon 1–0 Crystal Palace U21s
      • 55: Lee produces a superb diving save to deny Foyo.
      • 61 - GOAL: Agbinone wins and converts a penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way.
      • 74 - GOAL: Antwoine Hackford scores one-on-one.
      • 87 - GOAL: Kai Jennings finishes from a rebound.
      • FT: AFC Wimbledon 3–1 Crystal Palace U21s

      Palace U21s returned to action after a two-week break, making the short trip across South London to face AFC Wimbledon's first team in the EFL Trophy.

      The hosts were showing signs of a resurgence, having ended a four-game losing run in the league with a 2-1 comeback win over Rotherham United on Saturday – though, they were well beaten 5-1 by Stevenage in their last EFL Trophy outing.

      For this South London clash under the lights, Powell made three changes to the side that pushed Bromley all the way to penalties.

      Jake Grante, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Kaden Rodney dropped out, with Mofe Jemide — fresh off his England U20 debut during the international break — stepping in alongside Seb Williams and George King.

      Matteo Dashi, recently on duty with Albania U19s, remained among the substitutes, as did Ben Casey, who continued his fine form after netting his second hat-trick this season for the U18s.

      The opening stages were disrupted by a stop-start rhythm, as Wimbledon resorted to a handful of cynical challenges in an attempt to disrupt Palace’s build-up play. Undeterred, Powell’s young Eagles stuck to their philosophy, playing confidently out from the back and looking to transition with purpose.

      Despite the hosts enjoying the lion’s share of possession in Palace’s half, they found it difficult to penetrate a resolute and well-organised backline, expertly marshalled by captain Luke Browne.

      That pressure created the first real chance of the match: Seb Williams intercepted a loose pass on halfway and slid a perfectly weighted ball through to Agbinone, whose low effort was bravely blocked by a sliding defender.

      Moments later, Powell’s side sprang forward again. Goalkeeper Harrison Lee punched clear a dangerous long throw, quickly regained possession, and sparked a counter-attack.

      Zach Marsh released Agbinone down the right channel, and the winger’s low cross deflected off Nascimento and into the ‘keeper’s gloves. It was a warning sign from Palace — and a clear indicator of their threat on the break.

      Wimbledon’s response was to increase the tempo and physicality, but Palace stood tall. From set-pieces to second balls and penalty box scrambles, every Eagle in red and blue committed themselves fully to the defensive cause.

      Tyler Whyte produced a particularly crucial moment on 20 minutes, flicking a dangerous back-post header clear under pressure from Fayo.

      As the half wore on, Wimbledon threw everything forward — but the young Eagles held their ground. A succession of corners, long throws and cutbacks were repelled by a combination of well-timed interventions and sheer determination.

      Lee remained largely untested, with the home side’s best opportunity being a shot from outside the box that flashed just wide.

      Even under pressure, Palace refused to abandon their principles. The back line and midfield continued to build patiently from deep, even when pressed aggressively. While there were occasional turnovers, players like Jemide and King were quick to recover and disrupt the hosts' momentum.

      Late in the half, Palace regained the initiative. King surged forward on a powerful run, linking up with Agbinone, whose inviting delivery narrowly evaded Marsh at the far post. That sparked a spell of sustained attacking pressure, with a string of corners and blocked shots testing the Wimbledon defence for the first time.

      Palace looked set to head into the break as the side in the ascendancy, having grown into the half with an impressive spell of pressure. However, in the final moments of the one minute of added time, the hosts made their breakthrough.

      An inviting inswinging corner was met by Joe Lewis, who rose highest to plant a towering header beyond the reach of a diving Harrison Lee. It was a moment of real quality —a finish that showcased Wimbledon’s League One pedigree. There was little the Palace defence could do.

      It was a cruel blow to end a half marked by grit, discipline, and resilience from the young Eagles — but with 45 minutes still to play, Powell’s side remained very much in the contest.

      Palace came out for the second half with renewed energy and attacking intent. Reid picked up where he left off, threading a clever ball through to Nascimento, who dazzled his marker with a series of twists and turns before cutting it back to the far post — only for Fasida to miscue with the goal in sight.

      Moments later, Marsh powered into the box with a surging run and appeared to be brought down under pressure, but the referee waved away strong penalty appeals.

      Undeterred, the young Eagles regained possession quickly and broke at pace, with Nascimento sliding Reid in behind, only for a covering defender to recover well and snuff out the threat.

      Just as Palace began to build a rhythm, the hosts wrestled back momentum around the 55-minute mark — a period that echoed much of the first half.

      Wimbledon pushed forward with intent, testing Palace’s defensive structure once more. Foyo came closest, forcing an outstanding diving save from Lee with a thunderous effort.

      But then, a moment of brilliance at the other end turned the game. Agbinone drove into the box with purpose, skipped past his marker and was clipped by a trailing leg. The referee pointed to the spot.

      Agbinone stepped up himself, showed composure with a stuttered run-up, and calmly slotted the ball home — sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and bringing Palace deservedly level.

      With the scores tied, Powell’s side looked the more likely to find a winner. On 70 minutes, Tyler Whyte surged down the right, drove to the byline and cut the ball back into a crowded box.

      A scrambled clearance landed kindly for Nascimento, who tried to sort his feet but couldn’t get the shot away before the chance was cleared for a corner.

      The young Eagles continued to pile on the pressure, pushing for a second. However, in doing so, Palace left themselves exposed at the back, Antowine Hackford raced clear, and slotted the ball past the onrushing Lee one-on-one.

      Towards the latter stages, Powell, in a bid to inspire the leveller, introduced the in-form Benji Casey. The Wombles sealed the points through debutant Kai Jennings - despite Lee doing well to parry the initial shot away, Jennings converted the follow-up.

      Palace languish bottom of Group E on one point. Next up are Leeds United in the Premier League Two on Monday at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Crystal Palace Under-21s: Lee, Browne (C), Reid, Nascimento, Jemide, Williams, King (Grante, 62'), Whyte (Casey, 83'), Marsh, Agbinone, Fasida

      Subs not used: Izquierdo, Gibbard, Brownlie, Adams-Collman, Dashi

      AFC Wimbledon: Mcdonnell, Hutchinson (Jennings, 45'), Orsi-Dadomo, Maycock, Browne (Asimwe, 76'), Bauer, Hackford (Bugiel, 76'), Splatt, Foyo (Nkeng, 84'), Harbottle, Lewis (C) (Hughes, 45')

      Subs not used: Bishop, Hughes, Ogundere

