U21s report: Late goals deny Palace deserved point in Vertu Trophy tie

Palace U21s returned to action after a two-week break, making the short trip across South London to face AFC Wimbledon's first team in the EFL Trophy.

The hosts were showing signs of a resurgence, having ended a four-game losing run in the league with a 2-1 comeback win over Rotherham United on Saturday – though, they were well beaten 5-1 by Stevenage in their last EFL Trophy outing.

For this South London clash under the lights, Powell made three changes to the side that pushed Bromley all the way to penalties.

Jake Grante, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Kaden Rodney dropped out, with Mofe Jemide — fresh off his England U20 debut during the international break — stepping in alongside Seb Williams and George King.

Matteo Dashi, recently on duty with Albania U19s, remained among the substitutes, as did Ben Casey, who continued his fine form after netting his second hat-trick this season for the U18s.

The opening stages were disrupted by a stop-start rhythm, as Wimbledon resorted to a handful of cynical challenges in an attempt to disrupt Palace’s build-up play. Undeterred, Powell’s young Eagles stuck to their philosophy, playing confidently out from the back and looking to transition with purpose.

Despite the hosts enjoying the lion’s share of possession in Palace’s half, they found it difficult to penetrate a resolute and well-organised backline, expertly marshalled by captain Luke Browne.

That pressure created the first real chance of the match: Seb Williams intercepted a loose pass on halfway and slid a perfectly weighted ball through to Agbinone, whose low effort was bravely blocked by a sliding defender.

Moments later, Powell’s side sprang forward again. Goalkeeper Harrison Lee punched clear a dangerous long throw, quickly regained possession, and sparked a counter-attack.

Zach Marsh released Agbinone down the right channel, and the winger’s low cross deflected off Nascimento and into the ‘keeper’s gloves. It was a warning sign from Palace — and a clear indicator of their threat on the break.