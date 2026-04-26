U21s Report: Lee’s penalty heroics send Palace into PL2 play-off quarter-finals

A six-goal thriller ended 3–3 after extra time, sending the tie to penalties. Rio Cardines’ brilliant first-half free-kick cancelled out Will Wright’s opener, before Zach Marsh gave Palace the advantage at the break, with Will Wright later restoring parity in normal time.

Craig Farquhar looked to have won it early in extra time, but Keyrol Norales struck back three minutes later to force a shootout. After Jemiah Umolu missed the opening penalty, Lee’s three saves secured Palace’s place in the PL2 play-off quarter-finals.

Palace entered the play-offs after finishing 10th in the league phase, securing a third consecutive knockout appearance. They confirmed qualification with a game to spare before rounding off the campaign with a 2–0 win over Arsenal.

Under the format, the top 16 progress to a single-elimination Round of 16, with Palace travelling to seventh-seed Liverpool.

The young Reds' campaign had been split into two halves. After one win in six, they hit form in 2026 with an 11-game unbeaten run (W8 D3), including emphatic wins over Arsenal and Wolves, before recent defeats to Manchester City and Palace – a 5–1 victory for the young Eagles in late March.

Darren Powell made two changes from the side that beat Arsenal, with Dean Benamar coming in for Tyler Whyte and Marsh returning from injury to lead the line after a setback against Nottingham Forest.

The bench was bolstered by three PL Cup-winning Under-18s – Charlie Walker-Smith, Benji Casey and Joel Drakes-Thomas.