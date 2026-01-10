Skip navigation

      U21s report: Obou opener not enough as Palace fall to Chelsea defeat

      Match reports
      Chelsea U21
      4
      Leo Cardoso 61'
      Mheuka 69' 85' 90+3'
      1
      Crystal Palace U21
      Obou 55'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s fell to a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea in Premier League 2 Division One at Cobham Training Centre on Saturday afternoon (10th January), despite an opener from David Obou.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell names a largely rotated U21s squad, with six Academy graduates in first-team action. The headline... Chadi Riad starts for his first match action in nearly a year.
      • 11: Chadi Riad makes an excellent sliding block to deny Jesse Derry's low lashed effort.
      • 13: Mofe Jemide does brilliantly to turn behind a dangerous low cross.
      • 15: Palace break at pace and the ball eventually finds Seb Williams, who forces a diving Merrick to parry away.
      • 30: Hindolo Mustapha pulls the ball back, but the onrushing Williams can't quite connect with the shot.
      • 39: Riad has a sea of Blue shirts pressing him, before performing some slick footwork to bypass through them.
      • Three minutes added time...
      • 45 (+2): Mheuka's flicked header is denied brilliantly by a diving Izquierdo.
      • HT: Chelsea 0-0 Palace
      • A planned change at the break sees Riad replaced by Charlie Walker-Smith.
      • 55 – GOAL: David Obou rifles home from close-range to give Palace the lead.
      • 61 – GOAL: Chelsea level through Leo Cardoso.
      • 66 – Izquierdo does well to parry clear Derry's bullet header.
      • 68 – GOAL: The hosts take the lead through Shumaira Mheuka.
      • 85 – GOAL: Mheuka's brace extends Chelsea's advantage.
      • Four minutes added on
      • 90 (+3) - GOAL: Mheuka completes his hat-trick.
      • FT: Chelsea 4-1 Palace

      Obou gave the young Eagles the lead with a neat finish following Matteo Dashi’s clever run and cross, but Chelsea quickly responded through Leo Cardoso and went on to take control, with Shumaira Mheuka completing a hat-trick.

      Palace entered 2026 in 12th place in Premier League 2, just four points shy of third-placed Fulham. The young Eagles had ended 2025 unbeaten over three matches, following a hard-fought draw with Stoke and statement wins against Juventus and Nordsjaelland.

      Chelsea, meanwhile, sat four points behind leaders Ipswich. The Blues finished 2025 with a convincing 4-1 victory over Reading and topped their UEFA Youth League group. However, their campaigns in the EFL Trophy and International Cup ended in disappointment.

      Off the pitch, Calum McFarlane joined Liam Rosenoir’s coaching staff, while Harry Hudson took charge of his first game as U21s manager.

      Darren Powell named a heavily rotated U21s side, with six Academy graduates – George King, Dean Benamar, Joel Drakes-Thomas, Benji Casey and Zach Marsh – selected in the first-team squad for the FA Cup trip to Macclesfield, while the U18s were in friendly action against Portsmouth.

      Jasper Judd was handed just his second start at U21s level, Chadi Riad featured for 45 minutes as he continues his recovery from injury, and Hindolo Mustapha returned to the starting XI following his loan spell with 1. FC Nürnberg.

      Chelsea enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the opening exchanges, probing the Palace backline with a succession of crosses that the young Eagles dealt with confidently. Jackson Izquierdo was briefly caught in possession on the edge of the area by Jesse Derry, but recovered well to make amends and spare his blushes.

      Maintaining a compact and disciplined shape, Darren Powell’s side initially frustrated the hosts. However, as the first quarter passed, the Blues began to fashion clearer opportunities. Chadi Riad produced an excellent sliding block to deny Derry’s low, lashed effort, before Jemide did brilliantly to turn a dangerous flat delivery behind across the face of goal.

      Moments later, Palace created their first real opening. Breaking at pace through Matteo Dashi, the move progressed via Obou before the ball eventually found Seb Williams, whose whipped strike forced Max Merrick into a diving parry. At the other end, there was a let-off when Mheuka rounded Izquierdo but stabbed his effort into the side-netting.

      Just as Palace began to build some momentum, their rhythm was disrupted by a brief stoppage as Obou received treatment. Despite coming under sustained pressure, the visitors remained a threat on the counter-attack midway through the half.

      As the final third of the half approached, Palace had ridden wave after wave of Chelsea attack, with Riad again to the fore – his well-timed challenges ensuring the hosts were unable to work a shooting opportunity inside the area.

      The young Eagles continued to look dangerous on the break. Mustapha pulled the ball back towards the onrushing Williams, who was unable to make clean contact.

      Moments later, Dashi attempted to take matters into his own hands, driving into the box and battling through a crowd of blue shirts to loft a dipping cross towards the back post – but no Palace player could arrive to meet it.

      Whenever possession was turned over, Palace looked a threat. Jasper Judd’s surging run earned a corner, and Luke Gibbard’s inswinging delivery found Williams, whose sweetly struck volley unfortunately cannoned into teammate Jacob Fasida.

      The latter stages of the half became increasingly cagey and evenly contested. Riad continued to impress, weaving his way through an aggressive Chelsea press with some slick footwork before, moments later, blocking Derry’s delivery on the byline.

      Three minutes of added time were indicated and Palace came under intense late pressure, but Powell’s side held their disciplined shape and remained resolute to see out the half.

      A planned change at the interval saw Riad replaced by U18s centre-back Charlie Walker-Smith.

      Chelsea began the second half as they had ended the first, pouring pressure on the Palace backline. However, Judd’s tenacity down the right flank soon offered a reminder of the young Eagles’ threat, producing an excellent pull-back that just evaded the onrushing Hindolo Mustapha.

      The pendulum gradually swung as Palace grew in confidence, though Jemide was required to scramble away a low effort that looked destined to creep into the corner.

      On 55 minutes, Palace took the lead through Obou. Dashi deserved immense credit, driving forward with intent, leaving his marker for dead and bursting into the penalty area before arrowing a ball across the face of goal. A miscued clearance fell kindly for Obou, who reacted quickest to fire home.

      However, the lead lasted just five minutes. On the hour mark, Leo Cardoso drew the Blues level, beating Izquierdo one-on-one from close range to give the ‘keeper no chance.

      Dashi again surged forward at pace at the other end, his powerful effort rifling into a defender, before Izquierdo did well moments later to push away Derry’s thumping header.

      The hosts edged ahead in the 68th minute through dangerman Shumaira Mheuka, who fired into the roof of the net from the centre of the penalty area.

      With Palace forced to weather a succession of shots and crosses, Powell opted to change things in the final third in search of an equaliser, introducing Asher Agbinone in place of goalscorer Obou as well as Adler Nascimento for Mustapha.

      As the clock ticked down, the young Eagles pushed hard in search of an equaliser, but just lacked the decisive final pass as promising moves broke down in the final third.

      Very much against the run of play, Hudson’s side extended their advantage when Mheuka’s flicked header nestled inside the far post for his brace, leaving Izquierdo with no chance. Straight from the restart, Nascimento almost sparked a dramatic finale, driving through on goal before hesitating at the crucial moment, allowing retreating defenders to recover and block.

      Shortly after, Agbinone lurked just inside the penalty area but was crowded out as the ball was scrambled clear. In added time, Mheuka completed his hat-trick, volleying past Izquierdo.

      The result leaves Palace in 14th place, level on 14 points with Wolves and Leeds in Premier League 2 Division One. There will be hopes that the young Eagles can return to winning ways against Nottingham Forest on Friday (16th January, 19:00 GMT).

      Palace: Izquierdo, Judd, Whyte, Jemide, Fasida, Gibbard, Dashi, Williams, Obou (Agbinone, 73), Mustapha (Nascimento, 62), Riad (Walker-Smith, 45).

      Subs not used: Brownlie.

      Chelsea: Merrick, Antwi, Wilson, Subuloye, Emenalo, Harrison, Cardoso (Ampah, 64), Dyer (Rak-Sakyi, 64), Mheuka (c), Walsh, Derry.

      Subs not used: Bernal, Osagie, Richards.

