U21s report: Obou opener not enough as Palace fall to Chelsea defeat

Dashi again surged forward at pace at the other end, his powerful effort rifling into a defender, before Izquierdo did well moments later to push away Derry’s thumping header.
The hosts edged ahead in the 68th minute through dangerman Shumaira Mheuka, who fired into the roof of the net from the centre of the penalty area.
With Palace forced to weather a succession of shots and crosses, Powell opted to change things in the final third in search of an equaliser, introducing Asher Agbinone in place of goalscorer Obou as well as Adler Nascimento for Mustapha.
As the clock ticked down, the young Eagles pushed hard in search of an equaliser, but just lacked the decisive final pass as promising moves broke down in the final third.
Very much against the run of play, Hudson’s side extended their advantage when Mheuka’s flicked header nestled inside the far post for his brace, leaving Izquierdo with no chance. Straight from the restart, Nascimento almost sparked a dramatic finale, driving through on goal before hesitating at the crucial moment, allowing retreating defenders to recover and block.
Shortly after, Agbinone lurked just inside the penalty area but was crowded out as the ball was scrambled clear. In added time, Mheuka completed his hat-trick, volleying past Izquierdo.
The result leaves Palace in 14th place, level on 14 points with Wolves and Leeds in Premier League 2 Division One. There will be hopes that the young Eagles can return to winning ways against Nottingham Forest on Friday (16th January, 19:00 GMT).