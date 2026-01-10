U21s report: Obou opener not enough as Palace fall to Chelsea defeat

Obou gave the young Eagles the lead with a neat finish following Matteo Dashi’s clever run and cross, but Chelsea quickly responded through Leo Cardoso and went on to take control, with Shumaira Mheuka completing a hat-trick.

Palace entered 2026 in 12th place in Premier League 2, just four points shy of third-placed Fulham. The young Eagles had ended 2025 unbeaten over three matches, following a hard-fought draw with Stoke and statement wins against Juventus and Nordsjaelland.

Chelsea, meanwhile, sat four points behind leaders Ipswich. The Blues finished 2025 with a convincing 4-1 victory over Reading and topped their UEFA Youth League group. However, their campaigns in the EFL Trophy and International Cup ended in disappointment.

Off the pitch, Calum McFarlane joined Liam Rosenoir’s coaching staff, while Harry Hudson took charge of his first game as U21s manager.

Darren Powell named a heavily rotated U21s side, with six Academy graduates – George King, Dean Benamar, Joel Drakes-Thomas, Benji Casey and Zach Marsh – selected in the first-team squad for the FA Cup trip to Macclesfield, while the U18s were in friendly action against Portsmouth.

Jasper Judd was handed just his second start at U21s level, Chadi Riad featured for 45 minutes as he continues his recovery from injury, and Hindolo Mustapha returned to the starting XI following his loan spell with 1. FC Nürnberg.