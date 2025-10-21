Skip navigation

      U21s report: Palace bow out of EFL Trophy after spirited showing

      Match reports
      Stevenage
      5
      Lee 9'
      Malcolm 24'
      Patterson 37' 77'
      Orford 90+1'
      2
      Crystal Palace U21
      King 42'
      Rodney 72'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s exited the EFL Trophy after a spirited 5-2 defeat to League One high-flyers Stevenage on Tuesday (21st October). An unfortunate Harry Lee own goal, followed by strikes from Jovan Malcolm and Phoenix Patterson, gave the hosts a 3-0 lead. George King’s header pulled one back before half-time, and Kaden Rodney’s smart finish made it 3-2 entering the final third. However, further goals from Patterson and Lewis Orford sealed the result for Stevenage.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes three changes which includes Christantus Uche, Rio Cardines, and Mofe Jemide.
      • 08 – GOAL: Stevenage take the lead following an unfortunate Harry Lee own goal.
      • 23 – Goal: Jovan Malcolm’s follow-up doubles Boro’s lead.
      • 33: Zach Marsh rifles a strike straight down the throat of the ‘keeper.
      • 36 – GOAL: Phoenix Patterson makes it three.
      • 42 – GOAL: King’s looping back post header pulls one back for the young Eagles.
      • HT – Stevenage 3-1 Palace U21s
      • 55: Agbinone’s tight-angled shot is cleared off the line, before Nascimento’s low drive is parried around the post.
      • 71 – GOAL: Rodney’s outside-of-the-boot inspires hope of a comeback.
      • 77 – GOAL: Patterson bags his brace.
      • 90 (+2) – GOAL: Lewis Orford puts the game beyond doubt.
      • FT – Stevenage 5-2 Palace U21s, we exit the EFL Trophy.

      Palace entered the final EFL Trophy group stage match rooted to the bottom of their group, having picked up one point from previous outings against League One AFC Wimbledon and League Two Bromley.

      To stand any chance of progressing to the Round of 32, Palace needed a win in 90 minutes against Stevenage – and by a margin of at least two goals.

      Even then, their fate hinged on the result of the other group fixture: it had to end in a draw, with Bromley taking the bonus point via a penalty shootout win over Wimbledon.

      Darren Powell made three changes to the side that had recently beaten Birmingham City 3-1 in Premier League 2.

      Rio Cardines came in for Jacob Fasida, Mofe Jemide replaced Jake Grante, and first-team squad member Christantus Uche started in place of Asher Agbinone.

      The bench included U18s Benji Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith, while Joe Gibbard returned to the matchday squad. Matteo Dashi, Tyler Whyte, and the aforementioned Fasida were not involved.

      The game began with real intensity as Darren Powell’s young Eagles moved the ball with purpose and confidence from the outset. Palace looked comfortable in possession, though the high press from the League One hosts posed a significant challenge in breaking into the final third early on.

      Despite some early Stevenage pressure, Palace looked composed at the back, and Harry Lee remained untested for the opening stages. When Phoenix Patterson’s cross from the right found Lewis Orford in the box, Lee was unfazed as the header sailed comfortably over.

      Just as Palace began to settle and assert control, the home side struck. Patterson found a yard of space on the edge of the box and unleashed a curling effort that struck the underside of the bar before rebounding cruelly off Lee’s back and into the net – an incredibly unfortunate way for Palace to fall behind.

      That didn’t deter Powell’s side. As the 20-minute mark approached, Palace started to impose themselves further. Their intent to play forward, use the width, and stretch the Stevenage defence was clear.

      Wing-backs like Joel Drakes-Thomas and fresh first-team debutant Cardines looked lively, often finding space and asking questions of the hosts’ back line – it was only the final pass that eluded the young Eagles in crucial moments.

      A clever short corner routine almost brought the equaliser. Rodney slipped a smart ball into the path of Drakes-Thomas, who whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but Stevenage just about scrambled it away.

      Midway through the half, the hosts doubled their lead. A quick break saw Jordan Roberts sting the palms of Lee, and although the Palace ‘keeper made a fine initial save, Jovan Malcolm reacted quickest to poke home the follow-up.

      Palace responded with character. Straight from the restart, the young Eagles carved their way into the Stevenage box, creating a spell of chaos, but the ball just wouldn’t fall kindly for a finishing touch.

      As the half wore on, Stevenage pushed hard for a third, but Palace’s back line, marshalled impressively by Mofe Jemide and Luke Browne, stood firm. The defence held strong against a flurry of set pieces, showcasing their discipline and resilience.

      Palace then carved out their best move of the half. George King burst forward down the right channel and fizzed a low cross into the path of Zach Marsh, who showed great control before firing a sharp, swivelling strike at goal – only denied by the Stevenage keeper’s quick reactions.

      But just as Palace looked to be taking some control, Stevenage struck again on the counter. Patterson was again the man to profit, finishing smartly into the far corner to make it 3-0.

      Still, Palace refused to fold. A crucial defensive intervention denied Uche a one-on-one chance at the other end, and the young Eagles were rewarded for their persistence just before the break.

      Drakes-Thomas, a constant menace to the Stevenage defence, danced his way through two defenders and was cynically brought down.

      From the resulting free-kick, Romain Esse produced a pinpoint delivery to the back post, where King rose superbly to send a looping header beyond the ‘keeper and into the net – a deserved goal for the young Eagles’ first-half efforts.

      Powell’s young Palace side returned from the break with renewed energy and intent, ringing in three changes – including the introduction of Adler Nascimento, who wasted no time making his presence felt.

      Just minutes into the half, Nascimento drove fearlessly into the Stevenage box, forcing a sharp low save from the ‘keeper. It set the tone for a much brighter and more aggressive second-half performance from Palace, who began to consistently ask questions of their League One opponents.

      Palace’s defensive determination was again on display around the hour mark when Jemide produced a superb sliding challenge to deny a near-certain goal. It proved pivotal, as moments later, the young Eagles carved out their best opportunity of the match so far.

      Asher Agbinone, electric since introduction, turned on the afterburners to race past his marker and round the Stevenage ‘keeper.

      From a tight angle, he fired a shot goalwards, only to see it miraculously cleared off the line by the trailing heel of a defender. Nascimento followed up with a driven effort, but the home side’s shot-stopper made another excellent diving save to tip it around the post.

      The resulting corner almost saw Palace grab their second. A well-flighted delivery from Reid picked out Browne unmarked in the centre of the box, but the defender couldn’t quite direct his header on target.

      At the other end, Stevenage piled on the pressure, but Lee continued to stand tall. The Palace ‘keeper pulled off a string of brilliant saves to keep the scoreline in reach – showing composure and bravery in equal measure.

      Powell introduced Benji Casey to inject further spark into the attack, and the substitute delivered instantly.

      Picking up possession deep, Casey drove forward confidently before finding Agbinone, who laid it off to Kaden Rodney on the right flank. The midfielder struck a sensational outside-of-the-boot finish into the near corner – a deserved goal and one that gave the young Eagles real belief heading into the final stages.

      Just as Palace looked to mount a comeback, fortune once again favoured the hosts. A ricochet in the box fell kindly to Patterson, and the Stevenage forward rifled in his second of the evening from close range to make it 4-2.

      Undeterred, Palace continued to fight, with Lee producing yet more fine saves to deny the hosts further. The defensive unit – led by Browne, Jemide, and the tireless Reid – battled with pride and commitment until the very end.

      Stevenage added a fifth late on through Orford, but the final scoreline did little to reflect the effort, bravery, and moments of quality Palace showed throughout the 90 minutes.

      This spirited display marked the end of Palace’s EFL Trophy campaign, but Powell’s young side can take plenty of positives from a gutsy showing against a senior side flying high in League One.

      Palace U21s: Lee, Uche (Agbinone, 45’), Esse (Nascimento, 45’), Browne ©, Rodney, Reid, Jemide, Cardines (Gibbard, 45’), King, Marsh (Casey, 70'), Drakes-Thomas.

      Subs not used: Izquierdo, Williams, Walker-Smith.

      Stevenage: Ashby-Hammond, Butler ©, Sweeney, Phillips (Okwara, 93'), Roberts (Young, 80'), Earley, Pattenden (Brown, 93'), Malcolm (Norris, 93'), Orford, Doherty, Patterson.

      Subs not used: Woodford, England, Thornett.

