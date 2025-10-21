U21s report: Palace bow out of EFL Trophy after spirited showing

Palace entered the final EFL Trophy group stage match rooted to the bottom of their group, having picked up one point from previous outings against League One AFC Wimbledon and League Two Bromley.

To stand any chance of progressing to the Round of 32, Palace needed a win in 90 minutes against Stevenage – and by a margin of at least two goals.

Even then, their fate hinged on the result of the other group fixture: it had to end in a draw, with Bromley taking the bonus point via a penalty shootout win over Wimbledon.

Darren Powell made three changes to the side that had recently beaten Birmingham City 3-1 in Premier League 2.

Rio Cardines came in for Jacob Fasida, Mofe Jemide replaced Jake Grante, and first-team squad member Christantus Uche started in place of Asher Agbinone.

The bench included U18s Benji Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith, while Joe Gibbard returned to the matchday squad. Matteo Dashi, Tyler Whyte, and the aforementioned Fasida were not involved.

The game began with real intensity as Darren Powell’s young Eagles moved the ball with purpose and confidence from the outset. Palace looked comfortable in possession, though the high press from the League One hosts posed a significant challenge in breaking into the final third early on.

Despite some early Stevenage pressure, Palace looked composed at the back, and Harry Lee remained untested for the opening stages. When Phoenix Patterson’s cross from the right found Lewis Orford in the box, Lee was unfazed as the header sailed comfortably over.

Just as Palace began to settle and assert control, the home side struck. Patterson found a yard of space on the edge of the box and unleashed a curling effort that struck the underside of the bar before rebounding cruelly off Lee’s back and into the net – an incredibly unfortunate way for Palace to fall behind.

That didn’t deter Powell’s side. As the 20-minute mark approached, Palace started to impose themselves further. Their intent to play forward, use the width, and stretch the Stevenage defence was clear.

Wing-backs like Joel Drakes-Thomas and fresh first-team debutant Cardines looked lively, often finding space and asking questions of the hosts’ back line – it was only the final pass that eluded the young Eagles in crucial moments.

A clever short corner routine almost brought the equaliser. Rodney slipped a smart ball into the path of Drakes-Thomas, who whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but Stevenage just about scrambled it away.

Midway through the half, the hosts doubled their lead. A quick break saw Jordan Roberts sting the palms of Lee, and although the Palace ‘keeper made a fine initial save, Jovan Malcolm reacted quickest to poke home the follow-up.