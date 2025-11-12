Skip navigation

      U21s Report: Palace claim statement victory over Juventus in Premier League International Cup

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      3
      Adler Nascimento 12'
      Williams 19'
      Casey 40'
      1
      Juventus U21
      Biggi 79'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s registered their first victory of the 2025/26 Premier League International Cup campaign with a statement 3-1 win over Italian giants Juventus at the VBS Community Stadium. The young Eagles produced a superb first-half display, with Adler Nascimento opening the scoring after 11 minutes with a cushioned volley from a tight angle. Seb Williams quickly doubled the lead with a crisp finish into the near corner, before Benji Casey capped off a dominant half by netting his first goal for Darren Powell's side. The second half proved a more balanced affair, and although Juventus pulled one back late on, Palace held firm – thanks in part to a superb goal-line block from George King – to secure a deserved and impressive victory. We move up to fourth in Group B on three points...

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes four changes to the side that drew with Stoke, with Dean Benamar returning to the bench.
      • 2: An end-to-end start at Sutton sees chances at both ends!
      • 6: Luke Browne volleys off the crossbar close-range.
      • 11 – GOAL: Adler Nascimento volleys Dylan Reid's outside-of-the-boot cross into the near corner.
      • 17 – GOAL: The long throw is flicked on and finds Seb Williams at the back post, who rifles into the near corner superbly!
      • 30: Nascimento comes agonisingly close to a brace.
      • 38 – GOAL: Marsh volleys the inswinging corner across to Benji Casey, who finishes with a crisp side-foot.
      • HT: Palace 3-0 Juventus
      • 70: Benamar's whipped delivery is volleyed wide by Casey.
      • 74: Casey makes an excellent run in-behind and nearly catches the 'keeper out on the spin!
      • 78: A great shift from Benji, who leaves the pitch to well-deserved applause.
      • 80: Juventus pull one back through Silvano Biggi.
      • 88: George King makes an excellent block on the line.
      • FT: Palace 3-1 Juventus

      Palace entered the fixture having endured a difficult start to their Premier League International Cup campaign. The young Eagles had fallen to defeat in their only match of the competition to date, with Rodrigo Gamon's well-timed run proving the difference between the sides.

      Juventus, meanwhile, came into the contest after a mixed opening to their campaign. The Italian side had lost their curtain-raiser against Leicester City U21s but responded with an impressive 4-2 victory over West Brom in their second group match.

      Ahead of kick-off, the Old Lady sat fifth in Group B with three points – level with the Baggies and Fulham – while Palace occupied second-from-bottom with no points on the board, though they held a game in hand over all of their group opponents.

      Powell made four changes to the side that had drawn 2-2 with Stoke City. Jasper Judd made way for Adler Nascimento at wing-back, with the U18s skipper omitted from the squad entirely. Dylan Reid replaced Kaden Rodney in midfield, Seb Williams returned in place of Joel Drakes-Thomas – who was away on international duty – and Benji Casey partnered Zach Marsh up front.

      On the bench, Rylan Brownlie was included, while Dean Benamar made a welcome return to the matchday squad after only resuming training the previous week.

      Unlike against Valencia, the game got off to an electric, end-to-end start. Jackson Izquierdo, enjoying consecutive starts in goal, was quick off his line to deny the Juventus attacker one-on-one with a diving save. Zach Marsh almost latched onto a lofted pass in behind and went down claiming a penalty, but his appeals were waved away.

      Seb Williams then pulled the ball back to Reid, who collected down the left channel before unleashing a low drive towards the far corner, only for Matteo Fuscaldo to make a solid stop. Reid’s right-flank set piece followed, whipped into the box with venom. Browne’s close-range volley cannoned off the bar, and Ahamada’s follow-up was blocked. Juventus broke quickly after, and Izquierdo was once again forced into a superb one-on-one save.

      Just six minutes in, both sides had already created more chances than Palace had against Valencia.

      Having withstood the early pressure, Palace took the lead courtesy of Adler Nascimento. Reid, heavily involved up to this stage, delivered a stunning outside-of-the-boot cross, which the onrushing Nascimento turned home brilliantly at the back post with a side-foot volley from a tight angle into the near corner.

      Buoyed by the goal and growing in confidence, Joe Gibbard drove forward, weaving through a sea of Juventus shirts with ease, only to be denied by a sliding Fuscaldo from just a few yards out.

      The young Eagles soon doubled their advantage as Nascimento’s long throw was flicked on and found Williams at the back post, who rifled it into the near corner – a composed finish under a bit of pressure.

      By midway through the first half, Powell could not have asked for more. Juventus, however, responded with slick passing and posed consistent problems in the final third, keeping the Palace defence alert.

      The match lost a bit of its tempo as we entered the final third, with the hosts cruising and the Old Lady unable to respond. Thirty minutes in, Nascimento came agonisingly close to a second goal, but his low driven effort from the right side of the penalty area skimmed inches wide of the far post.

      A few minutes later, Palace continued to press. Ahamada carried the ball upfield and unleashed a stinging strike from distance, forcing the 'keeper into a smart save. Juventus had survived a succession of shots and crosses, but were clearly under pressure.

      In the 38th minute, Casey made it three! Reid’s inswinging corner was kept alive by Marsh at the back post, who volleyed it back across to Casey. The young striker side-footed into the net and wheeled away in jubilation, celebrating his first goal for the U21s.

      Despite a three-goal cushion, the young Eagles remained hungry, continuing to pile on the pressure as Juventus struggled for confidence. The final action of the half saw Gibbard go to ground in the box, but once again, appeals for a penalty were waved away.

      An excellent half of football drew to a close, and Palace headed into the break in dreamland.

      The visitors began the second half as the team in the ascendancy. Izquierdo was called into action with a routine stop at his near post, and a few pinball-like scrambles tested the Palace defence. Play was briefly halted for an injury, but a resolute Palace backline continued to absorb the attacking pressure once play got back underway.

      Passing the midway point of the second half, chances were few and far between for either side. Possession remained evenly matched, and Palace looked comfortable, showing no sign of conceding.

      Seventy minutes in, substitute Benamar was catching the eye down the left flank, enjoying his runs with the ball and showing real tenacity. The full-back whipped a teasing delivery into the penalty area, finding Casey, whose volley flashed just wide of the post – though the assistant’s flag was raised for offside.

      As the match entered its final stages, Casey made an excellent, aggressive run in behind and almost caught the 'keeper out with a clever swivelled effort. Moments later, the striker departed to rapturous applause after a fantastic shift leading the line.

      Though Palace looked the more likely to add a fourth, Juventus managed to pull one back through Silvano Biggi with ten minutes to go – a scrappy goal that came after a flurry of ricochets and pinball inside the box, before the ball was finally turned home.

      The pendulum swung in favour of the Old Lady as Juventus pushed to make it a nervy finale. George King produced an outstanding last-ditch block on the line to deny them a second goal, keeping Palace’s cushion intact.

      Wave after wave of late pressure was repelled by a resolute young Eagles defence, as Palace held firm to secure their first win of their 2025/26 Premier League International Cup campaign.

      Palace’s victory lifts them to fourth in Group B on three points, with a game in hand over most of the eight teams in the group. Powell’s side now have a short break before returning to Premier League International Cup action against FC Nordsjælland on Wednesday, 26th November (19:00 GMT).

      Palace: Izquierdo, King, Gibbard (Benamar, 59'), Jemide, Browne ©, Reid, Nascimento, Ahamada (Rodney, 77'), Marsh, Williams (Grante, 87'), Casey (Obou, 77').

      Subs not used: Lee, Agbinone, Brownlie.

      Juventus: Fuscaldo, Leone (Pebciuc, 59'), Contarini (Grelaud, 72') Van Aarle, Martinez Crous, Crapisto, Ceppi (Djahl, 72'), Ngana (Sylla, 59'), Biggi, Merola, Bellino (De Brul, 77').

      Subs not used: Repciuc, Bracco, Bruno.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News