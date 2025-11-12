U21s Report: Palace claim statement victory over Juventus in Premier League International Cup

Summary:
- Darren Powell makes four changes to the side that drew with Stoke, with Dean Benamar returning to the bench.
- 2: An end-to-end start at Sutton sees chances at both ends!
- 6: Luke Browne volleys off the crossbar close-range.
- 11 – GOAL: Adler Nascimento volleys Dylan Reid's outside-of-the-boot cross into the near corner.
- 17 – GOAL: The long throw is flicked on and finds Seb Williams at the back post, who rifles into the near corner superbly!
- 30: Nascimento comes agonisingly close to a brace.
- 38 – GOAL: Marsh volleys the inswinging corner across to Benji Casey, who finishes with a crisp side-foot.
- HT: Palace 3-0 Juventus
- 70: Benamar's whipped delivery is volleyed wide by Casey.
- 74: Casey makes an excellent run in-behind and nearly catches the 'keeper out on the spin!
- 78: A great shift from Benji, who leaves the pitch to well-deserved applause.
- 80: Juventus pull one back through Silvano Biggi.
- 88: George King makes an excellent block on the line.
- FT: Palace 3-1 Juventus