U21s Report: Palace claim statement victory over Juventus in Premier League International Cup

Palace entered the fixture having endured a difficult start to their Premier League International Cup campaign. The young Eagles had fallen to defeat in their only match of the competition to date, with Rodrigo Gamon's well-timed run proving the difference between the sides.

Juventus, meanwhile, came into the contest after a mixed opening to their campaign. The Italian side had lost their curtain-raiser against Leicester City U21s but responded with an impressive 4-2 victory over West Brom in their second group match.

Ahead of kick-off, the Old Lady sat fifth in Group B with three points – level with the Baggies and Fulham – while Palace occupied second-from-bottom with no points on the board, though they held a game in hand over all of their group opponents.

Powell made four changes to the side that had drawn 2-2 with Stoke City. Jasper Judd made way for Adler Nascimento at wing-back, with the U18s skipper omitted from the squad entirely. Dylan Reid replaced Kaden Rodney in midfield, Seb Williams returned in place of Joel Drakes-Thomas – who was away on international duty – and Benji Casey partnered Zach Marsh up front.

On the bench, Rylan Brownlie was included, while Dean Benamar made a welcome return to the matchday squad after only resuming training the previous week.