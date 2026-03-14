U21s Report: Palace held to frustrating 2-2 draw by Wolves

Palace fell behind inside the opening two minutes when Ji Min-Kyu squeezed the ball across the face of goal and Finn Ashworth converted with an outstretched boot. Wolves threatened again soon after, with Tom Edozie driving towards goal before laying the ball off for his fellow forward, who dragged his effort wide.

The contest soon settled into a scrappy, cagey affair with little to separate the two sides.

On 20 minutes, Palace began to apply pressure in search of an equaliser. Benji Casey’s flicked header from a delightful Kaden Rodney delivery left the 'keeper rooted to the spot but crashed back off the crossbar.

Moments later, Casey saw another close-range effort blocked, before Zach Marsh forced a diving save from Alfie Brooks.

The best chance of the half to that point fell to Doucoure when a corner was pulled back to him; he controlled and fired narrowly wide of the far post.

After a nervy start, Palace enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure heading into the final third of the half, probing patiently across the pitch but struggling to carve out a decisive opening.

The equaliser arrived in unusual fashion on 32 minutes. The ball worked its way out to the right where Drakes-Thomas and Marsh combined, and Marsh’s persistence in chasing a loose ball down the byline paid off as he bundled it over the line.