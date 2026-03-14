U21s Report: Palace held to frustrating 2-2 draw by Wolves

A fortunate ricochet presented Marsh with a golden opportunity early in the second half, but he miscued his effort and sent it the wrong side of the post.
The momentum briefly swung in Wolves’ favour as they applied pressure, though their best chance came when Ed Rowlings’ deflected strike from distance flashed safely wide. The visitors looked more organised and sharper after the break.
Palace responded through Drakes-Thomas, who was released down the right channel by a beautifully weighted lofted pass in behind. He floated a cross to the back post for Marsh to nod down, but it was comfortably gathered by Brooks.
Ten minutes into the half, Palace began to push hard for the lead. Joe Gibbard carried the ball forward and released Seb Williams, who shifted onto his right foot and curled an effort towards the far top corner, beating the diving Brooks but crashing against the crossbar.
Moments later, Drakes-Thomas delivered another deep cross, yet the onrushing Casey could not apply the finishing touch at the back post.
Wolves regained the lead on the hour through Tom Edozie. After Walker-Smith’s long throw into the box was cleared, the visitors countered quickly, sending Edozie racing down the left flank before cutting inside and squeezing his strike into the near corner despite the best efforts of a sliding King and diving Lee.
With just over 20 minutes remaining, Powell introduced Umolu in search of an equaliser, and the substitute made an immediate impact. Cardines swung a cross towards the far post where Umolu cushioned the ball down, composed himself, and calmly stroked his finish past Brooks.