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      U21s Report: Palace held to frustrating 2-2 draw by Wolves

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      2
      2
      Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

      Crystal Palace Under-21s were held 2-2 by a resolute Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League 2 on Saturday afternoon at the Academy.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes three changes to the side that defeated Blackburn, with FA Youth Cup returnees Charlie Walker-Smith, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey replacing Tyler Whyte, Zach Henry and Jemiah Umolu.
      • 2 – GOAL: Ji Min-Kyu squeezes the ball across the face of goal and Finn Ashworth converts with his outstretched boot.
      • 20 – SO CLOSE: Benji Casey’s flicked header from a delightful Kaden Rodney delivery rattles the bar.
      • 26 – SO CLOSE: Cheick Doucoure drags his fizzed effort narrowly wide of the far post.
      • 32 – GOAL: Zach Marsh’s tenacity pays dividends as he bundles the ball over the line to level proceedings.
      • 36: Charlie Walker-Smith’s header grazes the crossbar.
      • HT: Palace 1-1 Wolves
      • 46: Marsh miscues wide from the left side of the area.
      • 49: Ed Rowlings’ deflected strike from distance flashes wide.
      • 53: Marsh nods down for Alfie Brooks to hold safely.
      • 55: Seb Williams rattles the bar from range.
      • 57: Casey can’t get the touch required at the back stick to convert Joel Drakes-Thomas’ deep cross.
      • 60 – GOAL: Wolves retake the lead through Tom Edozie.
      • 74 – GOAL: Substitute Jemiah Umolu makes an immediate impact by levelling up for Palace.
      • 81: Harry Lee makes an excellent one-on-one save to preserve parity.
      • 85: Casey has the ball in the back of the net but is adjudged offside.
      • Four minutes additional time is indicated…
      • FT: Palace 2-2 Wolves
      • Darren Powell is sent off.

      Darren Powell’s Under-21s began the day 14th in Premier League 2 on 24 points, level with Sunderland.

      With four league fixtures remaining, Palace remained firmly in contention for a top-16 finish and a spot in the end-of-season elimination play-offs, boosted by their recent victory over Blackburn Rovers.

      Wolves, meanwhile, started the day 19th on 21 points, level with Reading, Aston Villa and Everton, having lost three of their opening four league matches of 2026. A win would lift them into the crucial top-16 places.

      Powell made three changes to the side that defeated Blackburn, with FA Youth Cup returnees Charlie Walker-Smith, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey replacing Tyler Whyte, Zach Henry and Jemiah Umolu.

      On the bench, Mofe Jemide and Umolu came in for Rylan Brownlie and Asher Agbinone, while U18s 'keeper Jack Mason was included with Jackson Izquierdo injured and Marcus Hill away with Raynes Park.

      Palace fell behind inside the opening two minutes when Ji Min-Kyu squeezed the ball across the face of goal and Finn Ashworth converted with an outstretched boot. Wolves threatened again soon after, with Tom Edozie driving towards goal before laying the ball off for his fellow forward, who dragged his effort wide.

      The contest soon settled into a scrappy, cagey affair with little to separate the two sides.

      On 20 minutes, Palace began to apply pressure in search of an equaliser. Benji Casey’s flicked header from a delightful Kaden Rodney delivery left the 'keeper rooted to the spot but crashed back off the crossbar.

      Moments later, Casey saw another close-range effort blocked, before Zach Marsh forced a diving save from Alfie Brooks.

      The best chance of the half to that point fell to Doucoure when a corner was pulled back to him; he controlled and fired narrowly wide of the far post.

      After a nervy start, Palace enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure heading into the final third of the half, probing patiently across the pitch but struggling to carve out a decisive opening.

      The equaliser arrived in unusual fashion on 32 minutes. The ball worked its way out to the right where Drakes-Thomas and Marsh combined, and Marsh’s persistence in chasing a loose ball down the byline paid off as he bundled it over the line.

      Buoyed by the equaliser, Palace looked to build on their momentum. Drakes-Thomas sized up his marker and floated a cross towards Rio Cardines at the back post, but the forward was unable to make the decisive contact to turn it into the empty net.

      Palace continued to grow in confidence. Cardines later whipped a free-kick onto the head of Charlie Walker-Smith, whose effort nearly guided its way into the top-left corner beyond the 'keeper.

      On the stroke of half-time, Casey’s swivelled effort was comfortably gathered by the 'keeper. Wolves had threatened on occasion but failed to seriously test Lee between the posts before the break.

      A fortunate ricochet presented Marsh with a golden opportunity early in the second half, but he miscued his effort and sent it the wrong side of the post.

      The momentum briefly swung in Wolves’ favour as they applied pressure, though their best chance came when Ed Rowlings’ deflected strike from distance flashed safely wide. The visitors looked more organised and sharper after the break.

      Palace responded through Drakes-Thomas, who was released down the right channel by a beautifully weighted lofted pass in behind. He floated a cross to the back post for Marsh to nod down, but it was comfortably gathered by Brooks.

      Ten minutes into the half, Palace began to push hard for the lead. Joe Gibbard carried the ball forward and released Seb Williams, who shifted onto his right foot and curled an effort towards the far top corner, beating the diving Brooks but crashing against the crossbar.

      Moments later, Drakes-Thomas delivered another deep cross, yet the onrushing Casey could not apply the finishing touch at the back post.

      Wolves regained the lead on the hour through Tom Edozie. After Walker-Smith’s long throw into the box was cleared, the visitors countered quickly, sending Edozie racing down the left flank before cutting inside and squeezing his strike into the near corner despite the best efforts of a sliding King and diving Lee.

      With just over 20 minutes remaining, Powell introduced Umolu in search of an equaliser, and the substitute made an immediate impact. Cardines swung a cross towards the far post where Umolu cushioned the ball down, composed himself, and calmly stroked his finish past Brooks.

      In the closing stages, Lee atoned for Wolves’ second goal with an excellent one-on-one save, racing off his line to make himself big and deny the onrushing attacker.

      Palace thought they had snatched a late winner in the dying moments when Casey raced in behind from a superb line-breaking pass by King and slotted past Brooks, but the flag was raised for offside.

      During four minutes of added time, Palace poured forward in search of a winner, but Wolves held firm to secure a point. The result leaves Palace 13th on 25 points, level with Sunderland and four points inside the crucial play-off places.

      There will be hopes we can return to winning ways against Real Sociedad in the International Cup quarter-final at the VBS Community Stadium on Wednesday (18th March, 19:00 GMT).

      Palace: Lee, Cardines, Rodney, King, Walker-Smith, Drakes-Thomas, Gibbard, Marsh (Dashi, 86’), Williams (Umolu, 71’), Casey, Doucoure (Reid, 71’).

      Subs not used: Mason, Jemide.

      Wolves: Brooks, Okoduwa, Lembikisa, Olagunju, Lochhead, Ashworth (Barnett, 45’) Ji Min-Kyu (White, 78’), Griffiths, Edozie (Ballard-Matthews, 91’), Rawlings, Sutherland.

      Subs not used: Arnold, McLeod.

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