      U21s Report & Highlights: Palace hit Derby for six in ruthless display

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      6
      Riad 4'
      Mustapha 16'
      Benamar 19'
      Obou 27'
      Marsh 56'
      Farquhar 62'
      0
      Derby County U21

      Crystal Palace Under-21s produced a scintillating display to sweep past Derby County 6-0 in Premier League 2 on Monday afternoon (26th January), with six different goalscorers on the scoresheet and Zach Marsh inspiring the rout with a goal and two assists.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes six changes to the side that beat Chelsea away, including Craig Farquhar, who enjoys his first appearance in a year and a half and is handed the captain's armband.
      • 3 - GOAL: Chadi Riad heads home Dylan Reid's delicious inswinging free-kick!
      • 15 - GOAL: Zach Marsh intercepts the 'keepers stray pass and squares it across to Hindolo Mustapha, who maintains his composure to slot home!
      • 19 - GOAL: Dean Benamar and Marsh combine for the former to drive into the penalty area and rifle in off the post!
      • 26 - GOAL: Joe Gibbard arrows the ball across the face of goal and Obou turns home from close-range!
      • 33: George King goes to ground, but our appeals for a penalty are waved away!
      • 41: Jackson Izquierdo makes a brilliant low save against Cruz Allen.
      • HT: Palace 4-0 Derby County
      • 55 - GOAL: Marsh makes it five on the spin from a few yards out!
      • 61 - GOAL: Farquhar provides a captain's contribution on return, with his flicked header finding the far corner.
      • 74: Riad is substituted following a strong display.
      • 84: Benji Casey races in-behind and is denied one-on-one!
      • There is 10 minutes additional time...
      • FT: Palace 6-0 Derby
      U21 Highlights: Crystal Palace 6-0 Derby County

      Chadi Riad opened the scoring early on before Hindolo Mustapha and Dean Benamar struck in quick succession to put Palace firmly in control. David Obou added a fourth before the break, with Zach Marsh getting his reward in the second half following an influential display. Captain Craig Farquhar completed the scoring from a set piece as Palace maintained their intensity throughout to seal an emphatic clean-sheet victory that could have been far more...

      It had been a frustrating start to 2026 for Palace, with Darren Powell’s side opening the year with defeat away to Chelsea in the league before seeing consecutive fixtures postponed against Nottingham Forest and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the latter in the Premier League International Cup.

      Despite sitting 17th in the Premier League 2 table and just inside the new cross-cut play-off positions, the young Eagles went into the contest with at least a game in hand on the majority of the teams above and below them, keeping the race for a top-16 finish firmly within reach.

      Derby, meanwhile, arrived rooted to the foot of the league with five points, three adrift of Sunderland in the cross-category play-off places. The Rams had finished 22nd in Premier League 2 last season, having ended the previous campaign bottom of the table.

      Powell made six changes following the league defeat at Chelsea, with the spotlight firmly on Craig Farquhar, who marked a hugely significant return to action. The defender made his first appearance in a year and a half after injury ruled him out for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign, and his importance was underlined as he was handed the captain’s armband.

      George King and Dean Benamar joined Chadi Riad in defence, while Kaden Rodney and Dylan Reid formed the midfield pivot. Zach Marsh led the line for the young Eagles. Jasper Judd, Jacob Fasida, Matteo Dashi and Tyler Whyte were absent, with Benji Casey named among the substitutes.

      Palace flew out of the blocks and were ahead inside three minutes, Chadi Riad rising highest to power home a close-range header after Dylan Reid whipped in a superb inswinging free-kick won by David Obou down the left.

      Derby attempted to respond, but Powell’s side stood firm, with the backline absorbing pressure and Jackson Izquierdo largely untroubled during the Rams’ early spell. As the visitors began to grow into the contest, Palace swiftly reasserted their dominance and blew the game open with a devastating spell.

      The second arrived on 15 minutes as Derby were punished for playing out from the back, Jack Thompson’s loose pass falling to Zach Marsh, who selflessly squared for Mustapha to shift onto his left foot and fire low past the 'keeper.

      Minutes later it was three, Izquierdo’s long distribution eventually finding Dean Benamar, who surged forward, combined with Marsh and rifled a finish in off the post.

      Palace showed no signs of easing off and added a fourth midway through the half. King released Joe Gibbard down the right, whose smart combination with Mustapha created space for a driven cross that Obou turned home at the far post, making it two goals in two games for the forward.

      Relentless pressure followed, with Palace camped in the Derby half and a potential penalty denied by an offside flag. Derby enjoyed a brief spell late in the half, but Izquierdo was equal to everything, producing two sharp saves to preserve Palace’s four-goal advantage at the break.

      The second half opened up into a far more even contest, with possession shared more evenly as Derby emerged with greater intent. Palace continued to circulate the ball confidently and probe for openings, though early chances were harder to come by against a more organised Rams side.

      The breakthrough eventually arrived just before the hour mark, and it was worth the wait. Obou showed great awareness to keep King’s overhit cross alive at the far post, floating a clever return into the area. Marsh did the rest, bringing the ball under control amid a crowd of defenders before spinning sharply and firing home. It capped a superb afternoon for Marsh, who now had two assists and a goal to his name.

      Moments later, Marsh went close to adding a second, racing through one-on-one only to be denied by a fine save from Thompson.

      Palace’s dominance soon told again, however, as Farquhar made it six midway through the half. Reid’s outswinging corner was met by a clever near-post run from the captain, who flicked the ball beyond the 'keeper and into the far corner.

      The tempo dipped slightly as a series of substitutions disrupted the flow, including Chadi Riad’s withdrawal on 72 minutes, while both sides dealt with the physical demands of the contest.

      Palace still pressed for more late on, with Benji Casey denied by a sharp save after latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball. Casey thought he had his goal moments later after reacting quickest to a parried effort, but the flag ruled it out.

      Despite the late flurry, Palace’s focus never wavered. King produced an excellent sliding block and Izquierdo added another smart stop to preserve the clean sheet, sealing a comprehensive and ruthless victory.

      The result lifts Palace to 11th, level on 17 points with Wolves and Aston Villa, and there will be confidence this momentum can be carried into Friday night’s trip to Ipswich.

      Palace: Izquierdo, King, Benamar, Farquhar © (Jemide, 63), Reid, Gibbard (Nascimento, 68'), Rodney, Marsh, Mustapha, Obou (Casey, 72'), Riad (Williams, 72').

      Subs not used: Lee (GK).

      Derby: Thompson, Gordon ( Smith, 71'), Gough, Turley, Osayande ©, Waehling, Wilson (Hawkins, 33'), Allen, Oguntolu, Eames, Davidson (Banks, 33')

      Subs not used: Kane, Tola.

