U21s Report & Highlights: Palace hit Derby for six in ruthless display

Chadi Riad opened the scoring early on before Hindolo Mustapha and Dean Benamar struck in quick succession to put Palace firmly in control. David Obou added a fourth before the break, with Zach Marsh getting his reward in the second half following an influential display. Captain Craig Farquhar completed the scoring from a set piece as Palace maintained their intensity throughout to seal an emphatic clean-sheet victory that could have been far more...

It had been a frustrating start to 2026 for Palace, with Darren Powell’s side opening the year with defeat away to Chelsea in the league before seeing consecutive fixtures postponed against Nottingham Forest and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the latter in the Premier League International Cup.

Despite sitting 17th in the Premier League 2 table and just inside the new cross-cut play-off positions, the young Eagles went into the contest with at least a game in hand on the majority of the teams above and below them, keeping the race for a top-16 finish firmly within reach.

Derby, meanwhile, arrived rooted to the foot of the league with five points, three adrift of Sunderland in the cross-category play-off places. The Rams had finished 22nd in Premier League 2 last season, having ended the previous campaign bottom of the table.

Powell made six changes following the league defeat at Chelsea, with the spotlight firmly on Craig Farquhar, who marked a hugely significant return to action. The defender made his first appearance in a year and a half after injury ruled him out for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign, and his importance was underlined as he was handed the captain’s armband.

George King and Dean Benamar joined Chadi Riad in defence, while Kaden Rodney and Dylan Reid formed the midfield pivot. Zach Marsh led the line for the young Eagles. Jasper Judd, Jacob Fasida, Matteo Dashi and Tyler Whyte were absent, with Benji Casey named among the substitutes.

Palace flew out of the blocks and were ahead inside three minutes, Chadi Riad rising highest to power home a close-range header after Dylan Reid whipped in a superb inswinging free-kick won by David Obou down the left.

Derby attempted to respond, but Powell’s side stood firm, with the backline absorbing pressure and Jackson Izquierdo largely untroubled during the Rams’ early spell. As the visitors began to grow into the contest, Palace swiftly reasserted their dominance and blew the game open with a devastating spell.