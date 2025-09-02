U21s Report: Palace pick up point from opening Vertu Trophy match

When Whyte delivered from the right flank, the Bromley centre-back failed to clear his lines – and the ball dropped for Marsh to instinctively thunder home his second goal of the evening, and fifth of the season, from six yards.
There was to be one final scare for Palace, amidst six minutes of stoppage time, when Freddie Taylor was found on the overlap – but his placed finish across goal sailed beyond the far post. And with the scores still level at 3-3, penalties beckoned.
Bromley’s goalkeeper Long went first – and Long his kick certainly was, as he laced the his strike straight over the bar. The ‘keeper did immediately redeem himself, however, as he got down low to his right to prevent Marsh from hitting the back of the net for the third time on the night.
There-on, the spot-kicks were all convereted; Arthurs, Dinanga, Iwumene and Idris Odutayo converted for the hosts whilst Rodney, Whyte and Dylan Reid did likewise for Palace, before Browne was the unfortunate man to miss out.
A point from a testing opening group-stage game, however, remained one to be proud of.
Palace: Lee (GK), Grante, Walker-Smith, Browne, Whyte (Gibbard, 63), Rodney, Reid, Fasida (Williams, 73), Agbinone (Casey, 73), Marsh, Nascimento.
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Somade, Adams-Collman, Brownlie.
Bromley: Long (GK), Elewere (Odutayo, 71), Webster, German, Taylor, Thompson (Hondermarck, 71), Stepien-Iwumene, Ilunga, Krauhaus (Arthurs, 63), Whitely (Penn, 62), Kabamba (Dinanga, 62).
Subs not used: Addai (GK), Cameron.