U21s Report: Palace pick up point from opening Vertu Trophy match

The Eagles kicked off their 2025/26 EFL Trophy in the nearby surroundings of Bromley’s CopperJax Community Stadium, with three changes from the weekend’s 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion: Charlie Walker-Smith, Tyler Whyte and Jacob Fasida – making his Under-21s debut – all came into the side.

The competition, which the Academy compete in to test their developing talents against senior opposition, certainly posed the Eagles a physical test against their high-flying League Two opposition – but it was one that Darren Powell’s side acquitted themselves well in the face of.

Indeed, the first quarter of the game was comprising mostly of half-chances. Palace’s back three of Jake Grante, Charlie Walker-Smith and Luke Browne did well to force Bromley into shots from distance, whilst at the other end, Kaden Rodney had an opportunity to get a shot away inside the ‘D’ after 10 minutes – he did so, but fired over.

It was around the quarter mark of the game that the contest truly opened up, with Walker-Smith making a particularly brave double block inside the box – first from Ben Krauhaus’ powerful placed finish, and then to prevent Brooklyn Ilunga from racing onto the rebound.

It was a vital intervention and one which paid dividends six minutes later when Adler Nascimento’s incisive run was matched by a pinpoint cross into the six-yard box – Zach Marsh, scorer of a hat-trick on the opening day of the season at Tottenham, was typically on hand to nod home the first goal from close range.