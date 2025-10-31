Skip navigation

      U21s report: Palace seal convincing victory over Villa to return to winning ways

      Match reports
      Aston Villa U21
      0
      2
      Crystal Palace U21
      King 44'
      Marsh 76'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory away at Aston Villa on Friday evening (31st October, 19:00 GMT) in Premier League 2 Division One. The young Eagles dominated much of the first half, and George King broke the deadlock by expertly redirecting Benji Casey's volley into the back of the net with an instinctive flicked header. We carried that momentum into the second half, and on 75 minutes Zach Marsh sealed the win, calmly slotting the ball into the far corner one-on-one with the keeper – his seventh goal in as many games. The clean sheet was our first in seven matches and lifts us into the top 10 in PL2.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes four changes to the starting XI, which includes a first start for Benji Casey with the U21s.
      • 2: Adler Nascimento arrows a dangerous delivery across the face of goal.
      • 6: Dylan Reid's follow-up from distance is over the bar.
      • 14: Nascimento's low cross is just behind the onrushing Marsh.
      • 17: Gibbard's crucial block denies Jimoh-Aloba.
      • 31: Casey lays it across to Nascimento who on the slide wins Villa a free-kick.
      • 41: Lee produces a sharp reaction save.
      • 43 - GOAL: George King redirects Casey's volley off his head and into the net brilliantly!
      • HT: Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
      • 48: Williams side-footed strike is deflected the wrong side of the post.
      • 57: Marsh forces a smart save from Asemota.
      • 65: King nearly completes his brace, but his towering header is cleared off the line.
      • 75 - GOAL: Marsh expertly slots the ball into the far corner to double Palace's lead.
      • 83 - GOAL: Lee gets down smartly to deny Wilson's bullet header.
      • FT: Aston Villa 0-2 Palace
      • Happy Halloween!

      Palace entered their Halloween fixture looking to bounce back from a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United at Sutton on Monday (27th October) – a result that ended their unbeaten home record and left them level on 10 points with Aston Villa in the Premier League 2 Division One table.

      Villa’s U21s had shown major improvement this season after finishing bottom last term, driven by the promotion of their U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup double-winning side. Their only recent setback was a narrow loss to West Ham, ending a three-match unbeaten run.

      Palace made four changes from the Newcastle match, with Mofe Jemide, Seb Williams, Naouirou Ahamada, and U18s talisman Benji Casey coming in for Jake Grante, Jacob Fasida, Kaden Rodney, and Asher Agbinone.

      Casey’s inclusion, following his prolific form at U18 level, added extra excitement to the lineup, especially given it was his first start for the U21s. Matteo Dashi also joined the matchday squad.

      Palace began on the front foot, moving the ball with intensity and purpose. Zach Marsh tested the Villa defence with a low drive that was blocked to the left of the box, while Adler Nascimento’s delivery arrowed across the six-yard area, though no young Eagles were able to convert.

      Villa looked dangerous on the counter, but Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba scuffed a first-time effort over the bar. Palace’s fluid passing continued to create openings – Nascimento drove down the right and his cross was parried away, with Dylan Reid’s follow-up from distance narrowly over.

      Around the ten-minute mark, Nascimento again delivered from the right, finding the rising Casey, who mistimed a difficult header. Palace’s early pressure was impressive, with Marsh and Casey constantly threatening in behind and keeping the Villa defence on high alert.

      As the 15-minute mark approached, every Palace player was camped in the Villa half – a promising sign of intent. Their best chance up to this stage came when Ahamada threaded a pass to Nascimento, whose low cross just eluded the onrushing Marsh. Moments later, Seb Williams drifted inside and forced Villa keeper Owen Asemota into a smart diving save.

      By the 20th minute, Joe Gibbard made a crucial block to deny Jimoh-Aloba’s close-range strike. Casey’s trademark run in behind saw him one-on-one with Asemota, but he was narrowly flagged offside, sending a clear warning to the hosts’ defence about his threat.

      Midway through the half, play was briefly paused as Mason Cotcher was forced off through injury. The interruption disrupted Palace’s early rhythm, allowing Villa to enjoy a spell of possession and grow into the game slightly.

      As the first half approached its final third, George King intercepted possession high up the pitch and brilliantly set up Casey for a one-on-one opportunity. Casey laid the ball across to Nascimento, who, in a sliding effort, collided with the 'keeper, conceding an unfortunate free-kick as the referee hesitated over the decision.

      Casey remained lively throughout, constantly pointing for passes into space and chasing balls behind the defence. The young Eagles then mounted a series of set-piece threats, keeping Asemota busy with several sharp punches clear.

      Villa came close to taking the lead when a teasing cross floated through the box, but Lee reacted sharply to parry it clear.

      Right on the stroke of half-time, Palace struck. Reid’s inswinging corner was punched clear, only to fall to Benji Casey, who unleashed a perfectly timed volley. Though slightly off target, George King brilliantly redirected it with a header, sending the ball goalward. An exceptional finish secured Palace’s lead as the teams went into the break.

      Palace carried that momentum into the start of the second half. A long throw was launched into the penalty area, helped on its way and headed clear, only to fall to Williams, whose side-footed strike was deflected just wide of the post.

      The intense press continued to pay dividends, with Palace winning the ball back quickly and our attackers making numerous threatening forward runs in search of a second goal.

      Palace remained on top approaching the hour mark, creating several set-piece opportunities – corners and long throws – flicked on by skipper Luke Browne in search of a second goal. Dominating possession, Browne came close to connecting with a teasing cross at the back post, and shortly after, Marsh forced Asemota into a sharp reaction save following a deflected effort.

      Villa enjoyed a brief spell of ascendancy, but they failed to create any clear-cut chances. Midway through the half, Reid’s inswinging corner found King, who rose above everyone to produce a towering header that was scrambled clear off the line.

      Seventy-five minutes in, Marsh doubled our lead. Nascimento slipped through a perfectly weighted pass, and Marsh composed himself one-on-one before expertly slotting the ball into the far corner for seven goals in seven games.

      In the dying embers, Villa whipped a dangerous delivery into the penalty area, but Wilson’s bullet header was smartly saved by a diving Lee, denying the hosts a route back into the match. Substitute David Obou’s curling free-kick was tipped over the bar and proved to be the final action of the game.

      The result sealed a return to winning ways after two disappointing defeats, saw the team keep their first clean sheet in seven games, and lifted them to ninth place on 13 points alongside Wolves. Happy Halloween!

      Palace: Lee (GK), King, Gibbard, Jemide, Browne ©, Reid, Nascimento, Williams (Dashi, 88'), Marsh (Agbinone, 88'), Ahamada (Rodney, 69'), Casey (Obou, 88').

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK).

      Aston Villa: Asemota (GK), McWilliams, Fortes, Carroll, Routh, Borland ©, Mulley, Kone (Khedr, 52'), Cotcher (Wilson, 27'), Jimoh-Aloba, Hemmings.

      Subs not used: Oakley (Gk), Wilson, Khedr, Morland, Lynskey.

