U21s report: Palace seal convincing victory over Villa to return to winning ways

Palace entered their Halloween fixture looking to bounce back from a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United at Sutton on Monday (27th October) – a result that ended their unbeaten home record and left them level on 10 points with Aston Villa in the Premier League 2 Division One table.

Villa’s U21s had shown major improvement this season after finishing bottom last term, driven by the promotion of their U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup double-winning side. Their only recent setback was a narrow loss to West Ham, ending a three-match unbeaten run.

Palace made four changes from the Newcastle match, with Mofe Jemide, Seb Williams, Naouirou Ahamada, and U18s talisman Benji Casey coming in for Jake Grante, Jacob Fasida, Kaden Rodney, and Asher Agbinone.

Casey’s inclusion, following his prolific form at U18 level, added extra excitement to the lineup, especially given it was his first start for the U21s. Matteo Dashi also joined the matchday squad.

Palace began on the front foot, moving the ball with intensity and purpose. Zach Marsh tested the Villa defence with a low drive that was blocked to the left of the box, while Adler Nascimento’s delivery arrowed across the six-yard area, though no young Eagles were able to convert.

Villa looked dangerous on the counter, but Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba scuffed a first-time effort over the bar. Palace’s fluid passing continued to create openings – Nascimento drove down the right and his cross was parried away, with Dylan Reid’s follow-up from distance narrowly over.

Around the ten-minute mark, Nascimento again delivered from the right, finding the rising Casey, who mistimed a difficult header. Palace’s early pressure was impressive, with Marsh and Casey constantly threatening in behind and keeping the Villa defence on high alert.