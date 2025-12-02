U21s report: Palace secure emphatic victory over Notts County in behind-closed-doors friendly

Palace set the tone from the very first minute, striking almost instantly through Rylan Brownlie. Neat interplay inside the box allowed David Obou to cushion the ball into Brownlie’s path, and the forward rifled a rising shot into the roof of the net.

Minutes later, Darren Powell’s side doubled their advantage. Matteo Dashi burst into the penalty area, drove to the byline, and squared for Brownlie to tap home his second of the game.

With Palace enjoying near-total control of possession, chances continued to flow. Dashi went close with a curling left-footed effort that drifted inches wide of the far post.

After 20 minutes, Palace made it three. Joe Gibbard arrowed a cross into a dangerous area, where a trialist reacted sharply to guide the ball into the net. Soon after, Dashi wasted a golden opportunity for a fourth when Brownlie and Obou combined to release him one-on-one, only for the Albanian U19 to fire wide.

Entering the final third of the half, the same trialist was sent racing through on goal once more. He showed impressive composure to round the 'keeper and roll home Palace’s fourth.

The pressure remained relentless. Obou was denied from close range, but just before half-time Gibbard stretched to stab home and send Palace into the break with a commanding 5–0 lead.

The second half continued in similar fashion. Midway through the period, another trialist won a penalty after a powerful run and took responsibility himself, sending the 'keeper the wrong way to make it six.

As the game entered its closing stages, Gibbard secured his brace with a superb chest-and-volley finish into the roof of the net, before Zach Marsh rounded the ‘keeper to cap an emphatic Palace performance.

Notts County did find a late consolation, when their forward rounded Jackson Izquierdo and slotted into an empty net.