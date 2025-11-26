U21s report: Palace secure vital three points in must-win against group leaders FC Nordsjaelland

Skip navigation

      Crystal Palace Under-21s sealed a 3-2 win over group leaders FC Nordsjaelland in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday (26 November) at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes two changes from Juventus, both at wing-back – Dean Benamar and Joel Drakes-Thomas replaced Joe Gibbard and Adler Nascimento respectively.
      • 3: George King drives into the box and goes down, but his penalty appeals are waved away.
      • 8: Benji Casey works the ball onto his left foot and strikes the wrong side of the far post.
      • 23: Rasmussen's lashed strike towards the near corner is tipped over by Jackson Izquierdo.
      • 26: Joel Drakes-Thomas volleys wide.
      • 35: Benamar threads through Casey, who stabs past the onrushing 'keeper, but there isn't enough power on the strike to reach the goal.
      • 39: Browne throws himself at successive crosses but can't quite connect with a header.
      • 43 – GOAL: Dylan Reid fires his free-kick into the wall, before lashing the follow-up into the back of the net.
      • HT: Palace 1-0 FC Nordsjaelland
      • 56 - GOAL: Casey latches onto King's lofted pass in behind and lifts the ball over the onrushing 'keeper.
      • 63 – GOAL: Dylan Reid extends our advantage from the spot.
      • 83 – GOAL: Villum Dalsgaard pulls one back for FC Nordsjaelland.
      • Three minutes additional time is indicated...
      • 90 (+2) – GOAL: Rasmussen halves the deficit.
      • FT: Palace 3-2 FC Nordsjaelland
      • RED CARD: Mofe Jemide is brandished a red card post the final whistle for dissent.

      Dylan Reid opened the scoring with a follow-up to his blocked free-kick, and Benji Casey doubled the lead after lifting the ball over the 'keeper on-on-one. Reid then extended the advantage with a well-taken penalty midway through the second half.

      Despite late goals from Nordsjaelland, including a stoppage-time strike from Hjaite Rasmussen, Palace held on for a vital 3-2 win to keep our International Cup fate in our own hands.

      Palace U21s arrived buoyed by a much-needed win over Juventus but knowing they had little margin for error.

      Even though it was only their third of four group games, the shape of Group B made the meeting with Nordsjælland feel must-win. Four teams – Nordsjælland, Fulham, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Valencia – had already surged to six points, forming a breakaway pack Palace needed to chase to stay in contention.

      Nordsjælland, quarter-finalists last season and only in their second year in the competition, had started strongly again. A 3–0 win over West Brom and a 1–0 victory against Fulham left them top of Group B with a game in hand. The Wild Tigers were full of confidence.

      Darren Powell made two changes from the 3–1 win over Juventus, both at wing-back. Dean Benamar replaced Joe Gibbard on the left, and Joel Drakes-Thomas – back from England U17 duty – came in for Adler Nascimento on the opposite flank. Craig Farquhar also returned from a long injury lay-off, leaving no place for Jake Grante.

      The visitors had the first sight of goal, with Hjaite Rasmussen flashing an audacious effort wide. Moments later, George King surged forward on one of his trademark marauding runs and went to ground as he entered the box – but his penalty appeals were waved away.

      With possession evenly balanced, Luke Browne’s lofted pass in behind unlocked a disciplined Nordsjaelland defence. Seb Williams’ tenacity allowed Benji Casey to shift the ball onto his left foot and drag a low strike across the face of William Lyke’s goal.

      Both sides moved the ball smoothly and defended with equal composure. By the quarter-hour mark, it was clear the Tigers were a technical, calculated and well-organised outfit – and neither side had created a meaningful chance.

      Forcing turnovers high up the pitch, Palace couldn’t find the killer pass. Twenty minutes in, Nordsjaelland had already dropped much deeper than when the contest began.

      Midway through the half, Rasmussen – Nordsjaelland’s main threat – drove down the right and fired towards the near corner, but Jackson Izquierdo tipped over well. Palace broke at pace, and Benamar’s persistence paid off when his floated cross fell to Drakes-Thomas, who miscued a difficult volley.

      Mofe Jemide then produced a crucial block to cut out a dangerous cross that looked set to create a golden chance for the Tigers. Both sides were platforming real quality and clear respect for one another.

      With ten minutes to go, the pendulum had swung the Tigers’ way, and Palace’s defensive resolve was being tested.

      In the latter stages of the half, the young Eagles began pushing for the opener. Benamar threaded a pass through to Casey, who stabbed past the onrushing keeper, but lacked the power to beat him. Browne then threw himself at successive crosses, but couldn’t connect.

      On 43 minutes, Dylan Reid delivered a moment of magic. After winning a free kick just outside the area, Reid’s initial strike hit the wall, but he followed up brilliantly, lashing the rebound through a crowd of players and into the back of the net – Palace concluded the half in the ascendancy and, more importantly, with the single goal advantage.

      As the rain intensified, the second half got underway. Naouirou Ahamada sent a delicious cross to the back post, but Casey’s dipping header went wide.

      Approaching the hour mark, Casey doubled Palace’s lead in style. King delivered a perfect lofted pass in behind, and Casey calmly lifted the ball over the onrushing keeper.

      Despite the cushion, Palace had to defend resolutely. Browne’s towering header stopped a testing shot towards Izquierdo, several pinball-like scrambles were cleared, and Jemide made a string of crucial challenges to keep the Tigers at bay.

      In the 63rd minute, Casey raced clear away on goal and was brought down by the ‘keeper one-on-one. Reid stepped up and rifled the spot-kick into the top corner for his brace.

      Make no mistake, Nordsjaelland were pressing hard to pull one back, but aside from rattling the bar, their efforts were largely speculative and from distance.

      As the game entered the final third, it turned into an end-to-end affair, with goals seemingly possible at either end. Every time Palace advanced, there was a sense of danger – Zach Marsh came agonisingly close to tapping in Williams’ pull-back from just yards out.

      The Tigers pulled one back on 83 minutes through Villum Dalsgaard. The attacker collected the ball just inside the box and swivelled to curl it into the far corner – Izquierdo had no chance. Suddenly, warning signs were flashing that the final minutes could get nervy, and they did...

      Palace made a couple of defensively minded substitutions, bringing on Joe Gibbard and Kaden Rodney. Three minutes of added time were indicated, and in the 92nd minute Rasmussen was slipped through and fired a first-time strike past Izquierdo.

      Despite the late goals, the young Eagles held on for three crucial points. Palace remain fifth, level on five points with Valencia, Borussia Monchengladbach, Fulham, and Nordsjaelland – though the latter two boast a superior goal difference. The evening ended on a sour note as Jemide was shown a red card for dissent after the final whistle.

      Palace: Izquierdo, King, Benamar (Nascimento, 61'), Jemide, Browne ©, Reid, Drakes-Thomas, Ahamada, Marsh (Obou, 82'), Williams (Rodney, 90'), Casey (Gibbard, 90').

      Subs not used: Farquhar, Lee, Agbinone.

      FC Nordsjaelland: Lykke, Walker, Rutkjaer (Gustafsen, 62'), Seidu (Tuka, 37'), Heyde, Rasmussen, Johanesson, Diallo (Faber, 62') Dalsgaard, Kone (Seim-Monsen, 62') Acquah (Vest, 80').

      Subs not used: Oberg.

