U21s report: Palace secure vital three points in must-win against group leaders FC Nordsjaelland

Summary:
- Darren Powell makes two changes from Juventus, both at wing-back – Dean Benamar and Joel Drakes-Thomas replaced Joe Gibbard and Adler Nascimento respectively.
- 3: George King drives into the box and goes down, but his penalty appeals are waved away.
- 8: Benji Casey works the ball onto his left foot and strikes the wrong side of the far post.
- 23: Rasmussen's lashed strike towards the near corner is tipped over by Jackson Izquierdo.
- 26: Joel Drakes-Thomas volleys wide.
- 35: Benamar threads through Casey, who stabs past the onrushing 'keeper, but there isn't enough power on the strike to reach the goal.
- 39: Browne throws himself at successive crosses but can't quite connect with a header.
- 43 – GOAL: Dylan Reid fires his free-kick into the wall, before lashing the follow-up into the back of the net.
- HT: Palace 1-0 FC Nordsjaelland
- 56 - GOAL: Casey latches onto King's lofted pass in behind and lifts the ball over the onrushing 'keeper.
- 63 – GOAL: Dylan Reid extends our advantage from the spot.
- 83 – GOAL: Villum Dalsgaard pulls one back for FC Nordsjaelland.
- Three minutes additional time is indicated...
- 90 (+2) – GOAL: Rasmussen halves the deficit.
- FT: Palace 3-2 FC Nordsjaelland
- RED CARD: Mofe Jemide is brandished a red card post the final whistle for dissent.