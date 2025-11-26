U21s report: Palace secure vital three points in must-win against group leaders FC Nordsjaelland

Dylan Reid opened the scoring with a follow-up to his blocked free-kick, and Benji Casey doubled the lead after lifting the ball over the 'keeper on-on-one. Reid then extended the advantage with a well-taken penalty midway through the second half.

Despite late goals from Nordsjaelland, including a stoppage-time strike from Hjaite Rasmussen, Palace held on for a vital 3-2 win to keep our International Cup fate in our own hands.

Palace U21s arrived buoyed by a much-needed win over Juventus but knowing they had little margin for error.

Even though it was only their third of four group games, the shape of Group B made the meeting with Nordsjælland feel must-win. Four teams – Nordsjælland, Fulham, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Valencia – had already surged to six points, forming a breakaway pack Palace needed to chase to stay in contention.

Nordsjælland, quarter-finalists last season and only in their second year in the competition, had started strongly again. A 3–0 win over West Brom and a 1–0 victory against Fulham left them top of Group B with a game in hand. The Wild Tigers were full of confidence.

Darren Powell made two changes from the 3–1 win over Juventus, both at wing-back. Dean Benamar replaced Joe Gibbard on the left, and Joel Drakes-Thomas – back from England U17 duty – came in for Adler Nascimento on the opposite flank. Craig Farquhar also returned from a long injury lay-off, leaving no place for Jake Grante.