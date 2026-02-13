U21s Report: Palace produce statement win over unbeaten Fulham

Possession was evenly contested in the early exchanges, with both sides circulating the ball confidently despite a surface that had clearly borne the brunt of heavy rainfall in recent weeks.

Fulham fashioned the first half-chance when Macaulay Zepa’s whipped free-kick was glanced on by Eddy Nsasi, but Joe Gibbard’s close attention did just enough to unsettle the forward and prevent a clean connection.

Palace responded in kind. Dean Benamar’s deep delivery from the right drifted beyond a cluster of red and blue shirts and narrowly past the far post.

Dan Casey then drove purposefully towards the edge of the penalty area before unleashing a fierce effort that was bravely blocked by George King.

Clear-cut opportunities remained at a premium, however, and the contest settled into a cagey rhythm, with both sides probing but neither able to truly test the respective ‘keeper.

Midway through the half, Rio Cardines gathered possession and surged down the right channel, creating space for himself before rifling a fierce effort over the crossbar. That opportunity sparked a sustained spell of pressure from Palace, who began to pin Fulham back and delivered a succession of dangerous crosses into the area.

As the half entered its final third, the pendulum began to swing decisively in Palace’s favour. Zach Marsh came agonisingly close to latching onto a ball threaded in behind, only for the goalkeeper to react sharply to clear. That said, the breakthrough soon followed.

Gibbard showed excellent anticipation to force a turnover high up the pitch before finding Casey, who instinctively fed the ball into Marsh. With his back to goal, Marsh displayed composure to lay it into the path of Seb Williams, and the midfielder did the rest – rifling a superb half-volley from distance in off the post, beyond the despairing dive of Alfie McNally.