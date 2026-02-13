U21s Report: Palace produce statement win over unbeaten Fulham

On the stroke of half-time, Palace doubled their advantage through Rio Cardines. Charlie Walker-Smith’s long throw was expertly cushioned by Marsh, who showed impressive awareness to thread a clever pass into the path of the advancing wing-back.
Cardines took it in stride before drilling a precise effort across goal and into the far corner, beyond the full-stretch dive of Alfie McNally, to send the young Eagles into the interval firmly in control.
The first opening of the second half fell Palace’s way, as Casey drove into the area and struck low and hard from a tight angle, his effort flashing wide under pressure.
Moments later, the young Eagles produced a slick passage of football. Benamar and Marsh combined neatly before the latter teed up Williams once more. The midfielder connected with a side-footed half-volley, but his effort drifted wide.
On the hour mark, Fulham halved the deficit. Macaulay Zepa’s inswinging corner was allowed to run unchallenged to Brad De Jesus, who stabbed home from close range. Buoyed by the goal, the visitors began to apply sustained pressure, issuing a series of warning signs as they looked to capitalise on the momentum garnered.
Midway through the period, George King swivelled and fired a half-volley from the edge of the area, but his effort went straight down Alfie McNally’s throat. Moments later, Marsh delivered a dangerous cross across the face of goal, but it sailed just over the heads of everyone in red and blue.
Casey then came close to breaking free, almost shaking off his marker to create a one-on-one with McNally, only for the defender to shepherd him away from goal. Powell’s side found themselves under considerable pressure in the ensuing passage, surviving a succession of shots and crosses as Fulham looked to claw back an equaliser.
As the match entered the final third, Fulham thought they had found a way back through substitute Tom Olyott, but the goal was ruled out for offside, much to Palace’s relief. In the dying embers, Fulham were pushing hard for a last-gasp leveller, but we maintained our defensive resolve.