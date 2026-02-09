U21s Report: Umolu’s late penalty earns hard-fought point against in-form Middlesbrough

Powell’s first roll of the dice saw Cardines replaced by Kporha, and there was greater tempo to the second half.
The deadlock was broken on 52 minutes, however, as the dangerous Campbell struck for the visitors. Palace were caught in possession while playing out from the back, allowing Frankie Coulson to square across goal for Campbell to tap home. Once again, Palace were forced to come from behind.
On the hour mark, Brayden Johnson drove forward and fired a low effort towards goal, but Izquierdo reacted sharply to beat it away. Powell soon turned to his bench, introducing Benji Casey and Joe Gibbard for Marsh and Dylan Reid in search of an equaliser.
Shortly after the midway point of the half, Campbell almost doubled his tally, rattling the post with an audacious strike from distance.
In the 73rd minute, Casey’s flicked header sent Benamar clear on goal and, as the ball sat up kindly, he struck a side-footed half-volley that stung Connor’s palms – Palace’s best chance of the match to that point.
Eventually, Palace found the leveller through Umolu, who netted in back-to-back matches following his goal at Ipswich. Benamar burst to the byline and won a penalty after his cross struck a defender’s arm, and Umolu stepped up to send Connor the wrong way from the spot.Four minutes of added time were indicated, but neither side could find a winner.
The draw lifts the young Eagles to 14th in Premier League 2, level on 38 points with Wolves and Aston Villa. Attention now turns to Friday’s meeting with Fulham, where Palace will look to return to winning ways.