U21s Report: Umolu’s late penalty earns hard-fought point against in-form Middlesbrough

After an inconsistent start to 2026, Palace U21s came into the clash looking to regain momentum following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town. Darren Powell’s side had shown their attacking potential earlier in the month with an emphatic 6-0 win over Derby County, but sat 16th in the Premier League 2 table knowing that three points would be important to their play-off push.

Middlesbrough arrived in south London in strong form, unbeaten in five matches and fresh from an eye-catching run of results that lifted them to 18th in the standings, just three adrift of the young Eagles.

Powell made six changes to the side beaten at Ipswich. U18s captain Jasper Judd made just his second U21s start, while Rio Cardines returned to the squad for the first time since October’s defeat to Stevenage. Jemiah Umolu was also handed his first U21s start of the 2025/26 season following his loan return from Bromley.

Caleb Kporha was among the substitutes, with Mofe Jemide, Craig Farquhar, Adler Nascimento and David Obou omitted entirely. Hindolo Mustapha, meanwhile, has since joined West Brom on loan.

Under the lights at VBS Community Stadium, proceedings began amid a light drizzle. The first chance fell Middlesbrough’s way as a corner was whipped towards the far post, where the onrushing Oliver Samuels stabbed his volley wide.

Boro continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession in the early stages, but Palace’s defensive resolve ensured they created little of note. Moments later, Zach Marsh looked to spark a breakthrough himself, driving purposefully into the penalty area before Samuels did enough to deny him a shooting opportunity.