      U21s Report: Umolu’s late penalty earns hard-fought point against in-form Middlesbrough

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      1
      Umolu 82'
      1
      Middlesbrough U21
      Campbell 53'

      A late spot-kick from Jemiah Umolu capped a spirited Palace performance as the Under-21s battled back to earn a hard-fought point against an unbeaten Middlesbrough side in Premier League 2 on Monday evening (9th February) at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes six changes to the side beaten at Ipswich, with Jasper Judd making his second U21s start, Rio Cardines returning to the squad, and Jemiah Umolu handed his first U21s start of the 2025/26 season.
      • 5: Olivers Samuels fortunately stabs wide on the volley.
      • 13: Samuels does enough to prevent Zach Marsh from letting fly in a dangerous position to the right of the penalty area.
      • 23: A sliding George King produces an excellent block to deny what looked to be a certain opener!
      • 30: Jemiah Umolu's flicked header off Charlie Walker-Smith’s long throw is tipped over the bar.
      • 34: Umolu pulls the ball back to Marsh, who sees his first-time strike charged down.
      • 43: Umolu drifts inside and creates a shooting chance, but his rasping strike is deflected just over the bar.
      • 45: Umolu is denied once more by an outstretched defender’s boot...
      • HT: Palace U21s 0-0 Middlesbrough U21s
      • 52 – GOAL: Leyton Campbell taps home from close-range to break the deadlock.
      • 61: Jackson Izquierdo gets down quick to parry Johnson’s strike away from danger.
      • 67: Campbell rattles the post for Boro.
      • 73: Dean Benamar’s well-struck half-volley stings the palms of Connor.
      • 81 – GOAL: Jemiah Umolu converts the spot-kick to seal back-to-back goals.
      • Four minutes added on...
      • FT: Palace 1-1 Middlesbrough

      After an inconsistent start to 2026, Palace U21s came into the clash looking to regain momentum following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town. Darren Powell’s side had shown their attacking potential earlier in the month with an emphatic 6-0 win over Derby County, but sat 16th in the Premier League 2 table knowing that three points would be important to their play-off push.

      Middlesbrough arrived in south London in strong form, unbeaten in five matches and fresh from an eye-catching run of results that lifted them to 18th in the standings, just three adrift of the young Eagles.

      Powell made six changes to the side beaten at Ipswich. U18s captain Jasper Judd made just his second U21s start, while Rio Cardines returned to the squad for the first time since October’s defeat to Stevenage. Jemiah Umolu was also handed his first U21s start of the 2025/26 season following his loan return from Bromley.

      Caleb Kporha was among the substitutes, with Mofe Jemide, Craig Farquhar, Adler Nascimento and David Obou omitted entirely. Hindolo Mustapha, meanwhile, has since joined West Brom on loan.

      Under the lights at VBS Community Stadium, proceedings began amid a light drizzle. The first chance fell Middlesbrough’s way as a corner was whipped towards the far post, where the onrushing Oliver Samuels stabbed his volley wide.

      Boro continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession in the early stages, but Palace’s defensive resolve ensured they created little of note. Moments later, Zach Marsh looked to spark a breakthrough himself, driving purposefully into the penalty area before Samuels did enough to deny him a shooting opportunity.

      Midway through, Palace had produced some encouraging build-up, but the final pass was still missing. At the other end, the visitors broke quickly, with Micah Hamilton slipping Layton Campbell in behind. Campbell struck first-time, but a sliding George King produced an excellent block to deny what looked certain to be the opener.

      Entering the final third, Charlie Walker-Smith launched a long throw into the box, and Umolu’s flicked header was tipped over by Shea Connor. Suddenly, Palace were moving the ball with more rhythm, and the team appeared firmly in the ascendancy.

      A few minutes later, Umolu worked the ball along the byline and pulled it back to Marsh, whose first-time strike was charged down by a defender – Palace were getting closer. Shortly after, Jackson Izquierdo was called into a routine save from a close-range header straight down his throat.

      On the stroke of half-time, Umolu drifted inside and created a shooting chance, but his rasping strike was deflected just over the bar. He continued to cause problems for the visitors, breaking clear, holding up the ball, and cutting inside – only to be denied once more by an outstretched defender’s boot. Despite our best efforts, we headed into the break goalless.

      Powell’s first roll of the dice saw Cardines replaced by Kporha, and there was greater tempo to the second half.

      The deadlock was broken on 52 minutes, however, as the dangerous Campbell struck for the visitors. Palace were caught in possession while playing out from the back, allowing Frankie Coulson to square across goal for Campbell to tap home. Once again, Palace were forced to come from behind.

      On the hour mark, Brayden Johnson drove forward and fired a low effort towards goal, but Izquierdo reacted sharply to beat it away. Powell soon turned to his bench, introducing Benji Casey and Joe Gibbard for Marsh and Dylan Reid in search of an equaliser.

      Shortly after the midway point of the half, Campbell almost doubled his tally, rattling the post with an audacious strike from distance.

      In the 73rd minute, Casey’s flicked header sent Benamar clear on goal and, as the ball sat up kindly, he struck a side-footed half-volley that stung Connor’s palms – Palace’s best chance of the match to that point.

      Eventually, Palace found the leveller through Umolu, who netted in back-to-back matches following his goal at Ipswich. Benamar burst to the byline and won a penalty after his cross struck a defender’s arm, and Umolu stepped up to send Connor the wrong way from the spot.Four minutes of added time were indicated, but neither side could find a winner.

      The draw lifts the young Eagles to 14th in Premier League 2, level on 38 points with Wolves and Aston Villa. Attention now turns to Friday’s meeting with Fulham, where Palace will look to return to winning ways.

      Palace: Izquierdo, Judd, Walker-Smith, King, Reid (Gibbard, 64')Cardines (Kporha, 45'), Rodney, Marsh (Casey, 64') Williams, Umolu, Benamar.

      Subs not used: Lee, Whyte.

      Middlesbrough: Connor, Patterson-Powell, McCormick ©, Daley, Baptiste, Samuels, Cartwright (James, 60'), Johnson, Campbell, Hamilton, Coulson.

      Subs not used: Wilson, Acheampong, Hinneh, Richardson.

