U21s Report & Highlights: Young Eagles frustrated by in-form Nottingham Forest

Summary:
- Darren Powell makes five changes to the side that thrashed Liverpool 5–1, with Mofe Jemide returning from injury for his first start in over two months, Dylan Reid coming in for first-team midfielder Cheick Doucouré, and Benji Casey restored to the starting XI.
- 8: Charlie Walker-Smith's long throw is flicked on and almost falls kindly for Jemide to test the 'keeper from close-range.
- 14: Walker-Smith’s long throws are causing Forest all sorts of problems, nearly allowing Benji Casey to fire in from just a few yards out.
- 20: Palace are mounting a relentless set-piece and crossing assault, dominating both possession and territory, yet clear-cut chances remain scarce.
- 25: Benji Casey's tenacity forces the turnover as Zach Marsh shifts the ball onto his right foot and strikes over the bar from outside the area.
- 29 – GOAL: Forest open the scoring against the run of play, Lamin Sillah.
- 32: Crucial last-ditch challenge from a sliding Jemide to deny James Sinclair being one-on-one with Harry Lee.
- 34: Sillah almost has his brace, but the header is wide.
- 41: Casey is forced off through injury and is replaced by Jerry Umolu.
- Four minutes added on to the first-half...
- We survive wave after wave of attacks from Forest to go into the break trailing by a single goal.
- HT: Nottingham Forest U21s 1-0 Palace U21s
- 46: Blaine McClure fires over close-range from Eric Moreira’s pull-back.
- 50 – GOAL: Forest double their lead, Zyan Blake.
- 53: Joe Gibbard reacts brilliantly to flick Kalum Thompson’s effort off the line with his head.
- 65: Brownlie tees up Reid to side-foot straight down the throat of the 'keeper.
- Palace dominate possession but can’t break down a resolute Forest backline.
- 85: Forest frustrate Palace as we struggle to gain any real rhythm.
- Nine minutes added on...
- FT: Nottingham Forest U21s 2-0 Palace U21s
- We remain extremely to qualify for the PL2 play-offs, but it is not yet mathematically confirmed.