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      U21s Report & Highlights: Young Eagles frustrated by in-form Nottingham Forest

      Match reports
      Nottingham Forest U21
      2
      Sillah 30'
      Blake 51'
      0
      Crystal Palace U21

      Crystal Palace Under-21s were frustrated 2-0 by in-form Nottingham Forest on Good Friday, with the Young Eagles denied the opportunity to secure their Premier League 2 play-off spot at the Nigel Doughty Academy.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes five changes to the side that thrashed Liverpool 5–1, with Mofe Jemide returning from injury for his first start in over two months, Dylan Reid coming in for first-team midfielder Cheick Doucouré, and Benji Casey restored to the starting XI.
      • 8: Charlie Walker-Smith's long throw is flicked on and almost falls kindly for Jemide to test the 'keeper from close-range.
      • 14: Walker-Smith’s long throws are causing Forest all sorts of problems, nearly allowing Benji Casey to fire in from just a few yards out.
      • 20: Palace are mounting a relentless set-piece and crossing assault, dominating both possession and territory, yet clear-cut chances remain scarce.
      • 25: Benji Casey's tenacity forces the turnover as Zach Marsh shifts the ball onto his right foot and strikes over the bar from outside the area.
      • 29 – GOAL: Forest open the scoring against the run of play, Lamin Sillah.
      • 32: Crucial last-ditch challenge from a sliding Jemide to deny James Sinclair being one-on-one with Harry Lee.
      • 34: Sillah almost has his brace, but the header is wide.
      • 41: Casey is forced off through injury and is replaced by Jerry Umolu.
      • Four minutes added on to the first-half...
      • We survive wave after wave of attacks from Forest to go into the break trailing by a single goal.
      • HT: Nottingham Forest U21s 1-0 Palace U21s
      • 46: Blaine McClure fires over close-range from Eric Moreira’s pull-back.
      • 50 – GOAL: Forest double their lead, Zyan Blake.
      • 53: Joe Gibbard reacts brilliantly to flick Kalum Thompson’s effort off the line with his head.
      • 65: Brownlie tees up Reid to side-foot straight down the throat of the 'keeper.
      • Palace dominate possession but can’t break down a resolute Forest backline.
      • 85: Forest frustrate Palace as we struggle to gain any real rhythm.
      • Nine minutes added on...
      • FT: Nottingham Forest U21s 2-0 Palace U21s
      • We remain extremely to qualify for the PL2 play-offs, but it is not yet mathematically confirmed.

      Palace faced Forest in a crucial Premier League 2 encounter, with both sides still in contention for a top-16 finish. Palace required just a single point to secure their place in the elimination play-offs.

      The young Eagles began the match in 11th place on 28 points, level with Leicester City and Sunderland, but with a game in hand.

      They also carried momentum into the fixture, having gone unbeaten in their previous three league outings – a run that included an emphatic 5–1 victory over an in-form Liverpool side.

      Forest, by contrast, started the evening in 17th on 23 points, but arrived in encouraging form.

      Back-to-back wins – including a commanding 3–0 success against Newcastle United and an impressive comeback victory at title-chasing Fulham – had revived their hopes of breaking into the top 16 following a challenging spell earlier in the season.

      Darren Powell made five changes to the side that thrashed Liverpool 5–1, reshaping both his defence and midfield. Mofe Jemide, Jacob Fasida and Joe Gibbard came into the back line, while Dylan Reid was introduced in midfield. Further forward, Benji Casey’s inclusion prompted a slight tactical adjustment.

      The match got underway under the early evening sun, casting a warm glow over the Nigel Doughty Academy.

      Within the first eight minutes, Charlie Walker-Smith’s long throw was flicked on and nearly fell for Mofe Jemide, who came close to testing George Murray-Jones from close range. Walker-Smith’s throws continued to trouble the hosts, with Benji Casey almost converting from just a few yards out.

      Palace pressed on with a relentless set-piece and crossing assault, dominating possession and territory, yet clear-cut chances remained scarce as the game approached the 20-minute mark. Forest had yet to trouble Harry Lee in goal.

      Midway through, Casey’s tenacity won a turnover in a dangerous position, and the ball fell to Zach Marsh on the edge of the area. He shifted it onto his right foot but saw his effort sail over the bar.

      However, the pendulum swung in Forest’s favour entering the final third, and they took full advantage to open the scoring against the run of play. Kalum Thompson delivered a precise cross to Lamin Sillah, who rose and powered a header past a diving Lee.

      The hosts looked to capitalise on their momentum, coming close to doubling their advantage on two occasions.

      First, a crucial sliding challenge from Jemide denied James Sinclair a one-on-one chance. Moments later, an inswinging corner found Sillah, who squandered a golden opportunity with a free header that skimmed the near post.

      With five minutes remaining until the break, disaster struck as Casey was forced off through injury, with Jerry Umolu coming on upfront. In the closing moments, the hosts launched wave after wave of attacks, but Palace’s defensive resilience held firm, going into the break trailing by a single goal.

      The second half began with an early warning sign for Palace, as Blaine McClure was picked out inside the area by Eric Moreira’s pull-back but he thankfully fired over the bar.

      Just five minutes after the restart, Forest doubled their lead through Zyan Blake, who rifled a first-time, side-footed finish past Lee.

      In the 53rd minute, Joe Gibbard reacted brilliantly, flicking Thompson’s effort off the line with his head to keep Palace in the game.

      After weathering a sustained spell of Forest pressure, substitute Rylan Brownlie set up Dylan Reid, whose side-footed effort was straight down the throat of Murray-Jones. As the game entered the final third, Palace dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute Forest backline.

      In the latter stages, the contest became stop-start, with Palace frustrated and unable to garner any real rhythm.

      There was a lengthy nine minutes of additional time, but it was Forest who registered the only shot on target, with Lee producing a smart save to keep the scoreline from widening further.

      The result means Palace are not yet mathematically qualified for the Premier League 2 play-offs, though they remain extremely well-placed to finish inside the top-16. Sitting 11th on 28 points, qualification would only be in jeopardy if both Wolves and Stoke win their remaining games and Palace suffer a heavy defeat.

      There will be hopes that Powell's side can return to winning ways against Arsenal on Monday, 13th April at the VBS Community Stadium (19:00 BST).

      Palace: Lee, Jemide, Walker-Smith, Reid, Benamar, Gibbard, Marsh (Adams-Collman, 87’), Williams, Casey (Umolu, 41’), Fasida, Dashi (Brownlie, 59’).

      Subs not used: Hill, Lamidi.

      Nottingham Forest: Murray-Jones, Moreira, Sanneh, Modupe, Hanks ©, Whitehall (Sutton, 80’), Sinclair, McClure, Sillah (McNeilly, 68’), K. Thompson (Broomes, 59’), Blake (Schluter, 68’).

      Subs not used: Grainger.

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