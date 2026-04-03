U21s Report & Highlights: Young Eagles frustrated by in-form Nottingham Forest

Palace faced Forest in a crucial Premier League 2 encounter, with both sides still in contention for a top-16 finish. Palace required just a single point to secure their place in the elimination play-offs.

The young Eagles began the match in 11th place on 28 points, level with Leicester City and Sunderland, but with a game in hand.

They also carried momentum into the fixture, having gone unbeaten in their previous three league outings – a run that included an emphatic 5–1 victory over an in-form Liverpool side.

Forest, by contrast, started the evening in 17th on 23 points, but arrived in encouraging form.

Back-to-back wins – including a commanding 3–0 success against Newcastle United and an impressive comeback victory at title-chasing Fulham – had revived their hopes of breaking into the top 16 following a challenging spell earlier in the season.

Darren Powell made five changes to the side that thrashed Liverpool 5–1, reshaping both his defence and midfield. Mofe Jemide, Jacob Fasida and Joe Gibbard came into the back line, while Dylan Reid was introduced in midfield. Further forward, Benji Casey’s inclusion prompted a slight tactical adjustment.