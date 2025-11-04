U21s report: Palace suffer narrow defeat to Valencia in International Cup opener

Summary:
- Powell made just two changes to the side that beat Villa, with Kaden Rodney replacing Nairou Ahamada in midfield, while Jake Grante came in late for an injured Luke Browne.
- 12: Nascimento curls one in and Casey's bundled over as the ball ricochets off Marsh for the 'keeper to claim.
- 20 – GOAL: Rodrigo Gamon capitalises on a lofted ball over the top to give Valencia the lead.
- 23: A tenacious Seb Williams is denied one-on-one from a tight angle.
- 41: Marsh issues the visitors a warning sign with a sight at goal.
- 43: Reid forces the 'keeper into a diving save just inside the penalty area.
- HT: Palace 0-1 Valencia
- 55: Rodney arrows the ball across to George King who is inches from an equaliser.
- 60 – PENALTY: Marsh fires the wrong side of the post.
- 69: Gibbard rifles over the bar following Nascimento's dangerous whipped delivery.
- 82: Obou drifts inside and strikes agonisingly wide of the far post.
- FT: Palace 0-1 Valencia