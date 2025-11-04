U21s report: Palace suffer narrow defeat to Valencia in International Cup opener

Darren Powell’s side came into their Premier League International Cup opener full of confidence, having recorded a comfortable 2–0 victory over Aston Villa in the league – a result that saw the young Eagles return to winning ways.

Valencia’s B team, known as VCF Mestalla, had experienced a difficult start to their Segunda Federación campaign – Spain’s fourth tier – sitting second from bottom with just six points from eight matches.

In the Premier League International Cup, however, Mestalla had shown signs of improvement. After suffering a stoppage-time defeat to Fulham in their opening fixture, they responded impressively with a 3–1 victory over Leicester City.

Powell made just two changes to the side that beat Villa, with Kaden Rodney replacing Nairou Ahamada in midfield, while Jake Grante came in late for an injured Luke Browne.