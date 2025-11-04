Skip navigation

      U21s report: Palace suffer narrow defeat to Valencia in International Cup opener

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      0
      1
      Valencia U21
      Gamón 20'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Valencia in their Premier League International Cup opener at the VBS Community Stadium on Tuesday evening (4th November). Rodrigo Gamon’s well-timed run in behind allowed Valencia to take the lead, but Palace finished the first half on the front foot. In the second half, George King fired inches wide from Kaden Rodney’s precise cross, while Zach Marsh saw his penalty fire the wrong side of the post. Substitute David Obou also came close, drifting inside and just missing the far corner. Despite a series of promising chances, Darren Powell’s side were edged out by the slimmest of margins.

      • Powell made just two changes to the side that beat Villa, with Kaden Rodney replacing Nairou Ahamada in midfield, while Jake Grante came in late for an injured Luke Browne.
      • 12: Nascimento curls one in and Casey's bundled over as the ball ricochets off Marsh for the 'keeper to claim.
      • 20 – GOAL: Rodrigo Gamon capitalises on a lofted ball over the top to give Valencia the lead.
      • 23: A tenacious Seb Williams is denied one-on-one from a tight angle.
      • 41: Marsh issues the visitors a warning sign with a sight at goal.
      • 43: Reid forces the 'keeper into a diving save just inside the penalty area.
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Valencia
      • 55: Rodney arrows the ball across to George King who is inches from an equaliser.
      • 60 – PENALTY: Marsh fires the wrong side of the post.
      • 69: Gibbard rifles over the bar following Nascimento's dangerous whipped delivery.
      • 82: Obou drifts inside and strikes agonisingly wide of the far post.
      • FT: Palace 0-1 Valencia

      Darren Powell’s side came into their Premier League International Cup opener full of confidence, having recorded a comfortable 2–0 victory over Aston Villa in the league – a result that saw the young Eagles return to winning ways.

      Valencia’s B team, known as VCF Mestalla, had experienced a difficult start to their Segunda Federación campaign – Spain’s fourth tier – sitting second from bottom with just six points from eight matches.

      In the Premier League International Cup, however, Mestalla had shown signs of improvement. After suffering a stoppage-time defeat to Fulham in their opening fixture, they responded impressively with a 3–1 victory over Leicester City.

      Powell made just two changes to the side that beat Villa, with Kaden Rodney replacing Nairou Ahamada in midfield, while Jake Grante came in late for an injured Luke Browne.

      It was a blustery evening at the VBS, with light rain and drizzle leaving water spraying up off the surface.

      Both sides saw plenty of the ball in the early exchanges, but it was the visitors who created the first real opening. Pol Trigueros whipped in a teasing cross that found the outstretched boot of Alexander Gurendal, whose close-range stab was comfortably gathered by Harry Lee straight down his throat.

      As expected, Valencia moved the ball confidently, but they struggled to break down Powell’s well-drilled backline, who remained disciplined and compact in their shape. Frustration began to creep in for Los Che, leading to a series of speculative long-range efforts that sailed harmlessly over the bar.

      Approaching the 15-minute mark, Adler Nascimento curled a pinpoint delivery into the penalty area, where the onrushing Benji Casey appeared to be bundled over. The appeals were perhaps more half-hearted than they should have been, and the loose ball ricocheted off Marsh into the 'keeper’s grasp. Moments later, a long-range effort from Valencia was comfortably gathered by Lee.

      On 20 minutes, Rodrigo Gamon gave Valencia the lead after capitalising on a lofted pass over the top.

      However, the momentum shifted midway through the half as the young Eagles pushed for an equaliser. A tenacious Seb Williams dispossessed his marker down the left channel, drove into the penalty area, and was denied one-on-one from a tight angle.

      Marsh pressured the 'keeper into a mistake, the ball dropping kindly for him in front of an empty net – but Valencia’s defenders scrambled back to clear their lines.

      Casey and Marsh were continually looking to get in behind as the half entered its final third, but the ball seemed to evade the striking duo at crucial moments. At the other end, Los Che struggled to create anything meaningful, with only a non-threatening looping header and a long-range effort bothering Lee.

      On the stroke of half-time, Dylan Reid skipped into the penalty area, but his clever give-and-go with Marsh was claimed by the ‘keeper. Marsh then sent a warning sign to Valencia with a sight of goal, lashing an effort over the bar. The best opportunity came when our No.9 squared to Reid, whose side-footed strike was well saved by a diving Raul Jiminez.

      Palace’s brightest moments came from pressing high and forcing turnovers, demonstrating their energy and organisation. The young Eagles went into the break on the ascendancy, but it was a crucial first 45 minutes for Powell, with his side trailing by a single goal.

      Valencia endured a set-piece onslaught early in the second half as Palace pressed from the outset. However, the young Eagles’ rhythm was repeatedly disrupted, with the visitiors winning a few controversial free-kicks.

      Ten minutes in, Lee reacted sharply to deny Mario Gonzalez’s low drive. At the other end, Rodney’s excellent touch down the right channel set him up to deliver a whipped cross that found George King, whose side-footed effort went just inches wide of the equaliser.

      On the hour, Casey drove into the penalty area and slipped the ball through to Marsh, who was brought down by the onrushing ‘keeper. The referee didn’t hesitate to point to the spot. Marsh stepped up, with everyone at Sutton expecting the net to rattle – after all, he has seven goals in ten games – but he fired the wrong side of the post.

      The referee continued to frustrate as Nascimento’s whipped delivery was punched clear, and Joe Gibbard reacted quickly to the follow-up but rifled over as the whistle went for a free-kick.

      On 70 minutes, Powell introduced fresh attacking options from the bench, bringing on David Obou and Asher Agbinone, with Casey making way after enjoying consecutive starts for the U21s.

      Obou burst into life, leaving defenders twisting and turning on the left of the penalty area, though he couldn’t quite create a shooting opportunity. With ten minutes remaining, he drifted inside and came agonisingly close to picking out the far corner – just inches away.

      In the dying embers, Grante went to ground following what appeared to be a late challenge, but the referee waved away the appeals.

      Five minutes were added, and despite a strong push, the young Eagles were narrowly beaten after a hard-fought contest. The result leaves Powell’s side seventh of eight, though they retain a game in hand over some rivals. Next up is a Premier League Two clash against Stoke (Friday, 7th November, 12:00 GMT), where Palace will be looking to return to winning ways.

      Palace: Lee, King, Gibbard, Jemide, Grante, Reid © (Dashi, 83’) Nascimento (Obou, 71’) Rodney, Marsh (Brownlie, 81’) Williams, Casey (Agbinone, 71’).

      Subs not used: Izquierdo, Fasida.

      Valencia U21s: Raul, Mejia, Carlos Alos, Fontanet, Rubi (Navarro, 76’) Trigui (Guilabert, 71’), Alex Cerda ©, Rodrigo (Fernandez, 84’) Gonzalez (Fernandez, 71’) Gurendal, Aimar (Domínguez, 76’).

      Subs not used: Garcia, Dura, Guilabert.

