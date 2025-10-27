Skip navigation

      U21s report: Relentless Palace frustrated as Newcastle end unbeaten home run

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      0
      2
      Newcastle United U21
      Munda 20'
      Brayson 65'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s fell to a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle in Premier League 2 on Monday (27th October) at the VBS Community Stadium. Anthony Muda gave Newcastle the lead on 20 minutes, before Zach Marsh nearly levelled after rounding the goalkeeper. Palace ended the first half in the ascendancy and carried that momentum into the second, with Adler Nascimento and George King both coming close to scoring. Unfortunately, Joe Brayson extended Newcastle’s lead midway through the half, and Palace’s relentless pressure could not pay dividends. The Magpies end our unbeaten run at home...

      Summary:

      • Powell makes five changes to the side that were defeated 5-2 by League One Stevenage.
      • 12: Rodney finds Nascimento, who turns his marker brilliantly, before lashing the effort over.
      • 15: Luke Browne's header crucially diverts Alfie Harrison's fierce whipped effort over.
      • 20 - GOAL: Anthony Muda's header gives Newcastle the lead.
      • 30: Nascimento threads through Marsh, who rounds the 'keeper, but the angle is to tight to convert.
      • 35: Browne's superb last-ditch sliding challenge prevents a certain goal.
      • 39: George King's back post header is the wrong side of the post.
      • 42: Marsh is almost teed up one-on-one by a loose pass.
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Newcastle
      • 53: A cute give-and-go sees Nascimento fire narrowly wide.
      • 57: King glances wide from Fasida's inswinging corner - Palace are very much in the ascendancy.
      • 66 - GOAL: Newcastle double their lead through Brayson.
      • 70: Casey nearly makes an instant impact off the bench following a bullet header.
      • FT: Palace 0-2 Newcastle
      • The Magpies end our unbeaten run at home...

      Darren Powell’s young Eagles returned to Sutton buoyed by a spirited display in their 5-2 defeat to League One high-flyers Stevenage, which unfortunately ended their EFL Trophy run.

      Although Manchester United brought an end to Palace’s unbeaten league streak, Powell’s side remained unbeaten at home – thanks to Luke Browne’s stoppage-time winner against Leeds and a 3-1 victory over Birmingham inspired by Romain Esse’s dazzling performance.

      Newcastle, meanwhile, arrived second from bottom in the table, their strong cup form offering a contrast to their league struggles.

      The Magpies claimed a dramatic penalty shootout win over League One Mansfield Town and overcame Gateshead in the National League Cup – results that highlighted their potential even if consistency has proved elusive in league play.

      With Rio Cardines and Joel Drakes-Thomas on international duty, Jake Grante and Jacob Fasida filled the backline. Joe Gibbard returned to the starting XI after a lengthy spell out, primarily due to suspension, while Asher Agbinone and Adler Nascimento replaced Esse and Christantus Uche.

      Mofe Jemide was on the bench, and U18 Charlie Walker-Smith missed out as David Obou returned from a long absence.

      Despite Newcastle enjoying much of the early possession, it was Palace who carved out the first real opening of the match. Adler Nascimento’s long throw caused chaos in the Magpies’ box – the initial clearance only fell back to the winger, who struck on the half-volley, forcing ‘keeper Max Thompson into an early claim.

      The visitors’ high press may have unsettled Palace in flashes, but when Powell’s side forced the turnover, the front three of Zach Marsh, Nascimento, and Agbinone looked electric on the break.

      Nascimento, in particular, was a constant menace for the Newcastle backline. He started the game superbly, quickly establishing himself as Palace’s main attacking outlet.

      Twelve minutes in, Kaden Rodney showed great composure in midfield to pick him out. Nascimento spun away from his marker with a sharp turn of pace and drove towards goal, only to see his strike flash over the bar.

      At the other end, the Magpies began to threaten, but Palace’s defensive resolve stood firm. Skipper Luke Browne produced a brilliant sliding challenge to cut out a dangerous low cross, before putting his body on the line moments later – bravely heading away Alfie Harrison’s fierce whipped strike that looked destined for the far corner.

      ‘Keeper Harry Lee was called into action a couple of times but dealt comfortably with everything the hosts could muster.

      The young Eagles, meanwhile, continued to carry intent going forward – Agbinone tested Thompson with a low effort straight down his throat, and Nascimento fired narrowly wide from distance, keeping the visitors on alert.

      However, perhaps slightly against the run of play, Newcastle edged ahead on 20 minutes. Anthony Munda rose highest to meet an inswinging corner and nodded home to give the Magpies the lead – a setback for Palace after they were beginning to create some more meaningful chances.

      Entering the final third of the half, Powell’s side came agonisingly close to finding the equaliser – and once again, it was sparked by the lively Nascimento.

      Bursting down the right flank, he drove Palace forward at pace before threading a perfectly weighted pass into Marsh’s path. The forward showed great composure to round the ‘keeper, but from a narrowing angle, his effort could only flash across the face of goal.

      As the half drew to a close, Newcastle enjoyed a brief spell of pressure, but Palace’s defensive determination shone through. Skipper Luke Browne produced a superb last-ditch sliding challenge to deny the visitors a golden opportunity to double their lead.

      Palace looked dangerous from set-pieces as a well-worked free-kick routine saw Rodney deliver a teasing ball to the back post, where King rose highest but glanced his header narrowly wide.

      On the stroke of half-time, Powell’s side turned up the pressure with an aggressive high press that forced a misplaced Newcastle pass. The loose ball broke kindly for Marsh, who found himself one-on-one with the ‘keeper, but just as he tried to pounce, he lost his footing at the crucial moment.

      Right before the interval, Lee was called upon once more and produced an excellent diving save to deny Munda, keeping Palace firmly in the contest. The Eagles headed into the break 1-0 down, but very much still in it.

      Right from kick-off, Palace showed real intent. A long ball forward was chased down tirelessly by King, who slid in to challenge the 'keeper’s attempted clearance.

      Shortly after, the Magpies’ ‘keeper was under pressure again – his clearance ricocheted kindly into the path of Agbinone, who tried to guide a side-footed effort into the unguarded net, only for a Newcastle defender to block on the line.

      Newcastle continued to be under siege as Palace patiently probed, moving the ball from side to side in and around the penalty area. Ten minutes into the second half, a clever give-and-go between Rodney and Nascimento saw the winger flash a strike narrowly past the far bottom corner.

      Approaching the hour mark, King remained a constant threat from set-pieces, glancing wide from Fasida’s inswinging delivery. Palace were very much in the ascendancy.

      Having dominated the early stages of the second half, Newcastle broke upfield, with Neave darting forward to test Lee, who was equal to the stinging effort.

      By the midway point, Marsh and Agbinone had both been denied when breaking one-on-one with the 'keeper, while Fasida sent a dangerous delivery curling across the face of goal – but no Palace player was there to convert.

      Unfortunately, Joe Brayson extended Newcastle’s lead to two goals on 66 minutes, very much against the run of play and despite Palace’s growing pressure.

      Gibbard was replaced by Benji Casey on 70 minutes, who almost made an immediate impact. Fasida delivered a delightful cross, and Casey met it with a powerful, perfectly timed header – only for the effort to be expertly held by the ‘keeper.

      At the other end, Lee was once again called into action, making himself big to deny Newcastle in a one-on-one situation, keeping Palace firmly in the contest.

      Powell continued to turn to his bench for inspiration, introducing Seb Williams and Obou – a much-welcomed return for the latter. Despite their energy and the team’s relentless pressure, including lofted balls in behind and a sustained set-piece barrage, Palace were unable to break down Newcastle’s defence.

      The result leaves the young Eagles 14th in Premier League 2 Division One on 10 points and ends our unbeaten home run. Next up is a trip to Birmingham to face Aston Villa on Halloween (Friday, 31st October, 19:00 GMT), with hopes high of returning to winning ways.

      Palace: Lee (GK), Grante, Fasida, King, Browne ©, Reid (Obou, 74’), Gibbard (Casey, 68’), Rodney, Marsh (Williams, 74’), Agbinone, Nascimento.

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Jemide.

      Newcastle: Thompson, Shahar, Murphy (McArthur, 74’), Heffernan ©, Pivas, Bailey, Harrison, Munda, Brayson (Wooster, 81’), Neave (Thompson, 85’), Park Seung-Soo (Charlton, 81’).

      Subs not used: Taylor.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News