U21s report: Relentless Palace frustrated as Newcastle end unbeaten home run

Darren Powell’s young Eagles returned to Sutton buoyed by a spirited display in their 5-2 defeat to League One high-flyers Stevenage, which unfortunately ended their EFL Trophy run.

Although Manchester United brought an end to Palace’s unbeaten league streak, Powell’s side remained unbeaten at home – thanks to Luke Browne’s stoppage-time winner against Leeds and a 3-1 victory over Birmingham inspired by Romain Esse’s dazzling performance.

Newcastle, meanwhile, arrived second from bottom in the table, their strong cup form offering a contrast to their league struggles.

The Magpies claimed a dramatic penalty shootout win over League One Mansfield Town and overcame Gateshead in the National League Cup – results that highlighted their potential even if consistency has proved elusive in league play.

With Rio Cardines and Joel Drakes-Thomas on international duty, Jake Grante and Jacob Fasida filled the backline. Joe Gibbard returned to the starting XI after a lengthy spell out, primarily due to suspension, while Asher Agbinone and Adler Nascimento replaced Esse and Christantus Uche.

Mofe Jemide was on the bench, and U18 Charlie Walker-Smith missed out as David Obou returned from a long absence.

Despite Newcastle enjoying much of the early possession, it was Palace who carved out the first real opening of the match. Adler Nascimento’s long throw caused chaos in the Magpies’ box – the initial clearance only fell back to the winger, who struck on the half-volley, forcing ‘keeper Max Thompson into an early claim.

The visitors’ high press may have unsettled Palace in flashes, but when Powell’s side forced the turnover, the front three of Zach Marsh, Nascimento, and Agbinone looked electric on the break.

Nascimento, in particular, was a constant menace for the Newcastle backline. He started the game superbly, quickly establishing himself as Palace’s main attacking outlet.

Twelve minutes in, Kaden Rodney showed great composure in midfield to pick him out. Nascimento spun away from his marker with a sharp turn of pace and drove towards goal, only to see his strike flash over the bar.