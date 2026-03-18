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      U21s Report: Spirited Palace bow out of PL International Cup to Real Sociedad B

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      0
      3
      Real Sociedad U21
      Agote 45+1'
      Nebreda 64'
      Garitaonaindia 78'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s produced a spirited display in the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals but fell to a 3-0 defeat against Real Sociedad B on Wednesday evening at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes three changes, with George King (suspended), Rio Cardines and Cheick Doucouré making way for Craig Farquhar, Jacob Fasida and Dylan Reid.
      • 4: Sociedad break at pace and the ball is worked across to Samuyiwa, who fires towards goal and forces a strong parry from a diving Harry Lee.
      • 5: Benji Casey fires a sweetly struck half-volley straight down the throat of Theo Folgado, who manages to keep it out with his legs.
      • 7: Gorka Gorosabel miscues a golden opportunity wide of the post one-on-one with Lee.
      • 12: It's been a breathless start to proceedings here, with chances at both ends... I think we're in for an entertaining contest!
      • 17 - SO CLOSE: Benji Casey rattles the bar!
      • 23: Lee does well to push behind a dangerous strike that was seemingly angling inside the near corner.
      • 28: Drakes-Thomas is causing Sociedad all kinds of problems, he sees his appeals for a penalty waved away, before forcing a good diving save from Folgado low down to his right.
      • 45 – GOAL: Real Sociedad take the lead against the run of play, Unax Agote.
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Real Sociedad
      • 56: A pinball like scramble ensues in the area, Lee and a sea of red and blue shirts do well to make sure the ball doesn't bulge the net...
      • 58: Casey is clear away on goal and lifts the ball over the onrushing 'keeper, but it's the wrong side of the post.
      • 63 - GOAL: Real Sociedad double their lead, Eloy Nebreda.
      • 70: Lee has made a couple of strong saves in the last few moments…
      • 78 - GOAL: Sociedad grab a third, Hodel Garitaonaindia.
      • 81: Jemiah Umolu’s tightly-angled low strike is saved.
      • 83: Folgado gathers the Palace header.
      • Four minutes are added on...
      • 90 (+3'): Lee makes yet another brilliant diving save...
      • FT: Palace 0-3 Real Sociedad B
      • We bow out of the Premier League International Cup.

      Palace entered Wednesday evening’s Premier League International Cup quarter-final in strong form, unbeaten in their last two matches following a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers and a 2-2 draw with Wolves.

      The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight after topping Group B with nine points, edging Borussia Mönchengladbach on goal difference.

      Standing in their way were Real Sociedad B, one of the competition’s standout sides. The Spanish outfit topped Group C with 10 points – the highest total across all four groups – and arrived in excellent form, having won six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

      Competing in Spain’s Segunda División, Sociedad also brought valuable senior experience into the tie, sitting 12th and pushing towards the play-off places.

      Darren Powell made three changes to the side that drew with Wolves, with Craig Farquhar returning from injury after a three-game absence to replace the suspended George King, while Jacob Fasida came in for Rio Cardines at wing-back and Dylan Reid replaced Cheick Doucouré.

      It was a lively start, with the game rapidly shaping into an end-to-end affair. Sociedad broke at pace early, catching Palace off guard; the ball was worked across to Santino Samuyiwa in acres of space down the right channel, but his shot was kept out by a fine diving save from Harry Lee.

      Palace quickly responded, with Benji Casey firing a sweetly struck half-volley from just inside the area that was brilliantly blocked by the legs of Theo Folgado.

      The momentum swung again moments later as Gorka Gorosabel miscued a golden one-on-one chance with Lee, before Marsh and Casey combined to nearly fashion another opportunity inside Sociedad’s box.

      The visitors continued to pour pressure on the young Eagles with a succession of dangerous deliveries, keeping the game high-paced and frantic – and it was only fifteen minutes in...

      Joel Drakes-Thomas was causing all kinds of problems down the right and won a free-kick that Fasida swung in. The delivery was cleared, but only as far as the onrushing Joe Gibbard, who lashed a half-volley over the bar.

      Approaching the 20-minute mark, Casey used his pace to latch onto a lofted ball in behind, lifted it over the keeper, and directed it goalward – only to see it rattle the bar. So close!

      Midway through the half, the visitors began to show warning signs. Lee was called into action to push behind a dangerous strike that looked destined for his near corner, before a follow-up shot was lashed over from close range.

      The momentum swung back in Palace’s favour shortly after. Drakes-Thomas had his appeals for a penalty waved away, but he quickly used his feet to create a shooting opportunity in the box a few minutes later, forcing Folgado into a smart low save to his right.

      There was a spell where chances were at a premium, but the game remained frantic, swinging from turnover to counter-attack in an instant.

      Tensions rose towards the end of the first half, with both sides flying into challenges and looking for every loose ball. Palace kept their composure though, while the visitors struggled to do the same.

      On the stroke of half-time however, Sociedad struck against the run of play. The ball fell to Unax Agote, who made no mistake, rifling a half-volley from 20 yards past Lee to give the visitors the lead.

      It was a nervy start to the second half for the young Eagles, who struggled to settle in a scrappy contest where neither side could assert real control. Sociedad looked to suffocate Powell’s side with spells of possession, slowing the tempo and dictating play.

      A pinball-like scramble soon followed in the area, but Lee – aided by a sea of red and blue shirts – did enough to keep the ball from crossing the line.

      On the hour mark, Casey broke clear and lifted the ball over the onrushing Folgado. It looked destined for the net, but drifted agonisingly the wrong side of the post – Palace were getting closer.

      Despite the game looking as if a Palace equaliser was likely – Sociedad instead doubled their lead. A hopeful header over the top split us open and Eloy Nebreda rounded a charging Lee to convert into the empty net.

      Powell immediately turned to his bench, making an attacking change as Jemiah Umolu replaced Joe Gibbard. However, Palace were forced onto the back foot moments later, with Lee producing a couple of outstanding saves to prevent a third.

      It proved a game decided by fine margins as Hodel Garitaonaindia made it three for Sociedad, reacting quickest to apply an instinctive flick that beat Lee.

      Undeterred, Palace kept pushing. Umolu dazzled with quick feet before driving a low, tight-angled effort that forced a diving save. From the resulting corner, a header was also kept out.

      Four minutes were added on, but despite our best efforts, Palace bowed out of the Premier League International Cup at the quarter-final stage. Hold your heads high, lads.

      Palace: Lee, Fasida, Walker-Smith, Rodney, Farquhar (Jemide, 45’),  Reid, Drakes-Thomas, Gibbard (Umolu, 66’), Marsh (Dashi, 83’), Williams (Whyte, 71’), Casey.

      Subs not used: Hill, Adams-Collman, Brownlie.

      Real Sociedad B: Folgado, Garro, Agote (Eleano, 61’), Oleaga, Larranaga, Ayo, Samuyiwa, Eceizabarrena (Telletxea, 85’), Mariezkurrena (Garitaonaindia, 61’), Gorosabel (Ruiz, 85’), Nebreda (Fernandez, 77’).

      Subs not used: Uranaga, Tompa, Saenz.

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