U21s Report: Spirited Palace bow out of PL International Cup to Real Sociedad B

Summary:
- Darren Powell makes three changes, with George King (suspended), Rio Cardines and Cheick Doucouré making way for Craig Farquhar, Jacob Fasida and Dylan Reid.
- 4: Sociedad break at pace and the ball is worked across to Samuyiwa, who fires towards goal and forces a strong parry from a diving Harry Lee.
- 5: Benji Casey fires a sweetly struck half-volley straight down the throat of Theo Folgado, who manages to keep it out with his legs.
- 7: Gorka Gorosabel miscues a golden opportunity wide of the post one-on-one with Lee.
- 12: It's been a breathless start to proceedings here, with chances at both ends... I think we're in for an entertaining contest!
- 17 - SO CLOSE: Benji Casey rattles the bar!
- 23: Lee does well to push behind a dangerous strike that was seemingly angling inside the near corner.
- 28: Drakes-Thomas is causing Sociedad all kinds of problems, he sees his appeals for a penalty waved away, before forcing a good diving save from Folgado low down to his right.
- 45 – GOAL: Real Sociedad take the lead against the run of play, Unax Agote.
- HT: Palace 0-1 Real Sociedad
- 56: A pinball like scramble ensues in the area, Lee and a sea of red and blue shirts do well to make sure the ball doesn't bulge the net...
- 58: Casey is clear away on goal and lifts the ball over the onrushing 'keeper, but it's the wrong side of the post.
- 63 - GOAL: Real Sociedad double their lead, Eloy Nebreda.
- 70: Lee has made a couple of strong saves in the last few moments…
- 78 - GOAL: Sociedad grab a third, Hodel Garitaonaindia.
- 81: Jemiah Umolu’s tightly-angled low strike is saved.
- 83: Folgado gathers the Palace header.
- Four minutes are added on...
- 90 (+3'): Lee makes yet another brilliant diving save...
- FT: Palace 0-3 Real Sociedad B
- We bow out of the Premier League International Cup.