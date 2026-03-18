U21s Report: Spirited Palace bow out of PL International Cup to Real Sociedad B

Palace entered Wednesday evening’s Premier League International Cup quarter-final in strong form, unbeaten in their last two matches following a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers and a 2-2 draw with Wolves.

The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight after topping Group B with nine points, edging Borussia Mönchengladbach on goal difference.

Standing in their way were Real Sociedad B, one of the competition’s standout sides. The Spanish outfit topped Group C with 10 points – the highest total across all four groups – and arrived in excellent form, having won six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Competing in Spain’s Segunda División, Sociedad also brought valuable senior experience into the tie, sitting 12th and pushing towards the play-off places.

Darren Powell made three changes to the side that drew with Wolves, with Craig Farquhar returning from injury after a three-game absence to replace the suspended George King, while Jacob Fasida came in for Rio Cardines at wing-back and Dylan Reid replaced Cheick Doucouré.