U21s Report: Young Eagles draw at the Hawthorns

Despite a late red card for Joseph Gibbard, Darren Powell's U21 side earned a credible draw away at West Brom.

There were few high-quality chances for either side, with both Palace and West Brom struggling to find any real rhythm throughout the game.

That being said, the first-half was not without incident.

A loose ball from Mofa Jemide on the 4th minute almost gave West Brom an early lead, but Miller McDonald couldn't convert the chance.

There was a moment of controversy on the 17th minute, as the Baggies goalkeeper Brian Okonkwo caught the ball whilst being some way outside his penalty area.

Much to the surprise of the Palace bench, the yellow card instead of the red was brandished by the referee.

20 minutes later and the Young Eagles had a strong appeal for a penalty waved away, after Zach Marsh was sent tumbling by Noah Dupont in the West Brom box.

The hosts finished the first-half strongly and almost took the lead on 43 minutes, after a looped cross found McDonald at the back post.

Despite the time and space he found himself in, the forward could not get his effort on target and so the half ended 0-0.