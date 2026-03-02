U21s Report & Highlights: Young Eagles slip to narrow defeat against in-form Sunderland

Palace began the second half brightly as Cardines drove a low ball across goal, but Brownlie slid his effort wide of the post. Jones then curled inches past Lee’s far corner from outside the box, leaving the shot-stopper scrambling – chances at both ends inside the opening five minutes…
Sunderland’s defensive resolve continued to frustrate Palace. On the hour mark, Umolu flashed a dangerous ball across the face of goal that was crying out for a touch, but it skimmed the outstretched boot of the onrushing Brownlie.
On 70 minutes, the young Eagles were in the ascendancy, yet we couldn’t find a way through the Sunderland backline. In a bid to inspire an equaliser, Powell made a double change with Casey and Benamar taking to the pitch.
As the game entered the final 10 minutes, it became an end-to-end contest. Proctor rattled the post before Lee gathered the follow-up comfortably. Palace then broke at pace, but Casey’s heavy touch after driving in behind unfortunately allowed the chance to slip away.
It was almost third time lucky for Umolu when Walker-Smith’s long throw was only partially cleared to him on the edge of the area. He shifted the ball onto his stronger left foot and curled an effort agonisingly wide of the far corner.
A series of pinball like scrambles ensued inside the young Black Cats’ penalty area, but still we couldn’t convert…
Six minutes of added time were indicated, and several flick-ons eventually found Casey, whose effort sailed just over the crossbar, proving to be Palace’s final chance of the game.
The result sees the young Eagles drop to 14th in PL2 on 21 points, level with Everton and Wolves just above the play-off cut-off (top 16). Attention now turns to Friday’s clash with Blackburn, with hopes of returning to winning ways.