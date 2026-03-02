U21s Report & Highlights: Young Eagles slip to narrow defeat against in-form Sunderland

Despite a 3-0 defeat to West Ham last time out, Palace arrived in confident mood. A 2-1 win over Fulham ended their 13-game unbeaten run, before a 2-0 victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach secured progression to the International Cup quarter-finals.

Starting the evening 13th in PL2 with 21 points from 14 games, the young Eagles sat three points clear of the final play-off spot with a game in hand and six fixtures remaining.

Sunderland, meanwhile, had lost just one of their last seven league matches and began the night level on 18 points, outside the top 16 only on goal difference.

Darren Powell made three changes with Wednesday’s U18 Premier League Cup semi-final in mind.

Charlie Walker-Smith and Benji Casey dropped to the bench, Dean Benamar was named among the substitutes, and Jasper Judd and Joel Drakes-Thomas were omitted entirely to manage minutes.

Kaden Rodney returned to form an unconventional back three with Tyler Whyte and George King, while Matteo Dashi and Rylan Brownlie came into the attack, the latter making his first start.