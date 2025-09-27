U21s: Unbeaten Run Ends at Hands of League Leaders

Heading into the match, Palace U21s were riding high after a thrilling 3-2 win over Leeds in their first home fixture of the Premier League 2 season at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium.

The result extended their unbeaten start to the campaign and moved them up to ninth in the table, with a game in hand over the majority of the teams above them.

In contrast, hosts Manchester United arrived in red-hot form, having won all four of their league fixtures to top the league. They also opened their Premier League International Cup campaign with a convincing 2-1 victory over Athletic Club.

Darren Powell made three changes to the side that edged past Leeds in the young Eagles' VBS curtain-raiser. Jackson Izquierdo made his first start of the 2025/26 season, replacing Harry Lee in goal, while Rio Cardines and Asher Agbinone also returned to the starting XI.

Most notably for the young Red Devils, talisman Chido Obi-Martin was named on the bench for the second consecutive game following Bilbao.

The young Eagles were made to stay alert early on, as United issued an early warning sign — Gabriele Biancheri’s left-footed effort from just inside the area was well blocked.

But Palace responded with purpose. Romain Esse, buoyed by his goal against Leeds on Monday, picked up where he left off — full of energy and intent, giving the United backline plenty to think about.

The hosts enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, but neither side had created any notable chances approaching the midway point of the half. Both Biancheri and Bendito Mantato were denied by Palace’s resolute backline, their efforts blocked in their early stages.

Esse and Zach Marsh were effective in carrying the ball forward, easing the pressure on the defence and disrupting United’s rhythm by winning free kicks in the attacking half.