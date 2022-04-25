U23s Report: Resilient Rovers overcome dominant Palace

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side, as Scott Banks and Kaden Rodney came in for Jack Wells-Morrison and Nya Kirby
-
Rodney hit the bar from distance 20 minutes in
-
Blackburn took the lead through Sam Barnes moments later
-
In the 25th minute, Killian Phillips’ effort was cleared off the line
-
Harry Leonard doubled Rovers’ lead five minutes before the break
-
Half-time: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Crystal Palace
-
Noah Watson blocked two goalbound efforts from Leonard early on in the second-half
-
David Ozoh and Ademola Ola-Adebomi made their PL2 debuts as substitutes
-
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi pulled one back for the Eagles in the 90th minute
-
Full-time: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Crystal Palace