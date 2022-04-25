U23s Report: Resilient Rovers overcome dominant Palace

Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles were back in action after three weeks, as they travelled to Ewood Park for their final away game of the season.

Scott Banks and Kaden Rodney came into the side in place of Jack Wells-Morrison and Nya Kirby, meanwhile Palace Under-18 regulars Ademola Ola-Adebomi and David Ozoh featured on the bench for the first time.

With two minutes on the clock, the Eagles nearly got off to the perfect start. David Omilabu was slipped in behind by John-Kymani Gordon and nearly put the Eagles ahead, however his shot across the face of goal was parried behind by Felix Goddard in the Blackburn goal.

This set the precedent for the opening 20 minutes as the Eagles fashioned a number of chances. Banks nearly capped off an excellent passing move from back to front, though his effort from the edge of the box was saved.

A quarter of an hour in, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi won the ball from a loose header and drove into the box past a number of challenges, however his shot was deflected out by a recovering Blackburn defender.

The pick of the chances fell to Rodney in the 20th minute. The midfielder had a go from 25-yards out and managed to beat the ‘keeper, but he was denied by the frame of the goal.

Rovers pressed straight down the other end and after initially forcing Joe Whitworth into a save, they managed to open the scoring through captain Sam Barnes.