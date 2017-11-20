U23s Report: Crystal Palace 4-0 Colchester United

The treble from Sullay Kaikai and a Bakary Sako strike ensured that Palace came out comfortable winners in a game where they weren’t really tested.

The Eagles started the game well and threatened from the very start. Bakary Sako created the first chance of the match within the first 60 seconds. He dribbled down the left hand side and drove in a cross that was well gathered by the Colchester Utd keeper, Daniel Wilks.

Colchester who defended deeply throughout had what proved to be a rare chance in the 5th minute. A reverse pass from Courtney Senior led to their striker getting a shot off which Tupper got down well to save.

The deadlock was broken just a minute after. Michael Phillips played a ball over the top of the Colchester defence and Kaikai raced onto the end of it. His first attempt at a cross was blocked, but the ball found its way back to him and he made no mistake from close range as he put the side into the lead.

Palace were moving the ball around well and a great diagonal pass from Jason Lokilo set Bakary Sako free down the left flank and his cross was cleared for a corner. From that resulting corner, Michael Phillips jumped highest to knock the ball down and Sako was there to power the ball into the net.

The home side were cruising. A great move involving first team players Pape Souare and Bakary Sako, finished with Souare making a big overlapping run only for his cross to be cleared by an under pressure Colchester Utd defence.

Just before half time, the game was put to bed. Palace were continuing to dominate and in the 41st minute a delivery to the far post from Lokilo was knocked back in by Michael Phillips, and Sullay Kaikai was there to slot home for his second of the match.

Colchester had their second notable chance of the game in the beginning of the second half. George Brown, robbed the ball from the Palace backline and was through on goal. But Tupper was up to the task and again made the save.

Sullay Kaikai had the next chance for the Eagles. He cut in from the left hand side and drove a shot towards the top right hand corner which rattled the crossbar.

The home side carried on controlling the game throughout the second half. And in the 86th minute a team move with intricate passing involving Souare, Lumeka, Flanagan and Kirby, ended with Wan-Bissaka whipping in a cross which Kaikai nodded home for his hat-trick and his teams fourth of the match.

It was a great performance by Richard Shaw’s side who recorded their second win in as many home games.

Palace: Tupper; Wan-Bissaka, Tavares (McGregor 35), Phillips, Souare; Riedewald (Mitchell 63), Flanagan, Kirby; Lokilo, Kaikai; Sako (Lumeka 76). Subs not used: Husin, Funnell

Colchester Utd: Wilks, Brown, Wilson, Edge, James, Wright, O’Sullivan, McKeown, Senior, Issa, Kpekwa. Subs: Phillips, Jefferies, Dunne, Sturgess, Sheriff