U23s Report: Palace undone by Delap double

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side which beat Brighton, with David Boateng and Tayo Adaramola coming in for Kaden Rodney and Reece Hannam
-
The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges
-
Liam Delap put the visitors in front just past the half hour mark
-
Palace responded immediately through a brilliant Nya Kirby effort
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester City
-
The Eagles were on top after the restart, but couldn’t take the lead
-
Delap added his second 68 minutes in
-
Second-half substitute Killian Phillips saw his goalbound effort denied by a diving save late on
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City
Just under two weeks on from the 2-0 victory over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, the Eagles welcomed Premier League 2 Division 1 leaders Manchester City to Copers Cope.
Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side that beat Brighton, both at full-back, with David Boateng and Tayo Adaramola coming in for Kaden Rodney and Reece Hannam.