U23s Report: Palace undone by Delap double

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges. Despite City’s great form, Palace fashioned the better chances. In the seventh minute, skipper Malachi Boateng played a looping ball over the top of the City defence into striker John-Kymani Gordon, though he couldn’t properly get a shot away.

City threatened to break on the counter 20 minutes in, though an excellent sliding challenge on the halfway line from Noah Watson on James McAtee was enough to deny the onrushing visitors.

The Citizens grew into the game and took the upper hand just past the half hour mark. City No. 9 Liam Delap scored his second goal of the season as he found the bottom corner of the Palace goal.

Palace’s response to going behind was almost instantaneous. The Eagles were straight down the other end from the restart and drew level through Nya Kirby.

The No. 10 received the ball inside the box, after great build-up play down the Palace right from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Boateng, pirouetted onto his weaker left foot and curled home the equaliser past a helpless Van Sas in the City goal.