U23s Report: Five-star triumph as young Eagles dispatch Dulwich Hamlet

Summary

The young Eagles named a strong side for their first pre-season game, featuring former Palace full-back Pape Souaré.

David Omilabu scores from the edge of the box with Palace’s first attack three minutes in.

The lead is doubled by John Kymani-Gordon two minutes later.

Nya Kirby’s free-kick from 25 yards out is denied by Dulwich’s keeper.

Omilabu scores Palace’s third from the resulting corner, as Gordon turned provider.

Gordon secured his brace and Palace’s fourth in front an empty net after Omilabu was fouled by the keeper.

Half-time: Dulwich Hamlet 0-4 Crystal Palace

Palace start the second-half brightly as Ademola Ola-Adebomi came close.

Lion Bello added the Eagles’ fifth just past the hour mark.

The Hamlet’s waves of attack were well dealt with by the defence and Joe Whitworth in goal.

Full-time: Dulwich Hamlet 0-5 Crystal Palace

Fifty-seven days on from securing promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1, Crystal Palace Under-23s headed to Champion Hill to take on Dulwich Hamlet.

The young Eagles got off to the best possible start with David Omilabu scoring with their first attack of the game three minutes in. The young forward picked up from where he left off last season, slotting home from the edge of the box.

Palace doubled their lead a couple of minutes later, with John-Kymani Gordon finding the back of the net after a bursting run past the last defender.

A quarter of an hour in and the Eagles almost made it three, after Nya Kirby’s free-kick from 25-yards out was parried behind by ‘keeper Charlie Grainger.

The resulting corner saw John-Kymani Gordon play a ball across the box for Omilabu to slot home from home close range for his second, and Palace’s third, of the game.