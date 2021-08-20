U23s Report: Gunners defeat spirited ten-man Palace

The Eagles started the first-half brightly, with a free-kick from Jack Roles in the opening minute stinging the palms of Arsenal’s Hubert Graczyk.

Excellent pressing from Palace saw Scott Banks through moments later, though the Scottish U21 international skewed his shot narrowly wide of the post.

Though the Eagles were on top in the opening five minutes, it was the hosts who took the lead through Omari Hutchinson. The No.7 dribbled his way into the Palace box from within his own half to slot home.

Palace tried to find a way back into the game immediately, as Rob Street fired a shot just over the bar from a corner.

Hutchinson made it two for the Gunners a quarter of an hour in, as he linked up with Charlie Patino in the Palace box after an Arsenal breakaway.

The Eagles were again looking to respond immediately and they did exactly that, with Roles scoring a scrappy goal inside the box two minutes later. The former Spurs Academy midfielder capitalised on lax Arsenal defending to squeeze the ball past the ‘keeper.