U23s Report: Gunners defeat spirited ten-man Palace

Summary
- Paddy McCarthy made four changes to his side after defeat against Leeds
- Palace’s Jack Roles stung the palms of Hubert Graczyk in the opening minute
- The Gunners took the lead with their first attack of the game through Omari Hutchinson
- Hutchinson made it two for the Gunners 15 minutes in
- Roles pulled one back for the Eagles moments later
- David Omilabu broke away brilliantly, but skewed his chance narrowly wide
- Mika Biereth put the hosts 3-1 up
- Scott Banks was unfortunately sent off just before half-time for a second bookable offence
- Half-time: Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace U23s
- Eagles goalkeeper Joe Whitworth denied Kido-Taylor Hart early in the second-half
- Street had an effort from inside the box blocked
- Whitworth denied multiple Arsenal chances on the hour mark
- Nya Kirby pulls one back for the Eagles with less than 10 minutes left
- Arsenal counter in stoppage time to make it 4-2 through Zak Swanson
- Full-time: Arsenal 4-2 Crystal Palace U23s