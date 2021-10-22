U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi winner sinks resurgent Rams

Summary

Paddy McCarthy named an unchanged side from the team that faced Brighton on Saturday

The hosts had early chances from distance

Tayo Adaramola opened the scoring for the Eagles 14 minutes in with a well taken shot inside the box

Palace doubled their lead 10 minutes later through a well taken Scott Banks volley

Derby’s best chance of the half came through defender Grewal-Pollard 36 minutes in, though skipper Jake O’Brien blocked his goalbound effort

Half-time: Derby County 0-2 Crystal Palace

The hosts pulled one back through Luke Plange shortly after the restart

Osazee Aghatise levelled it for the Rams 58 minutes in

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi got Palace’s third with just over 15 minutes remaining

Palace had chances to add to their lead, but held on to secure all three points

Full-time: Derby County 2-3 Crystal Palace

Six days on from the narrow defeat against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles were on the road once more to face Derby County.

The hosts were on top in the opening 10 minutes, enjoying the majority of the ball, though their two attempts on goal from distance were no issue for Palace ‘keeper Joe Whitworth.

With just under a quarter of an hour on the clock, Palace were in front after their first attack of the game. Excellent work down the left flank from Tayo Adaramola and David Omilabu saw the latter pick out an onrushing Jack Wells-Morrison who cut a dangerous ball across the box to Rob Street.

The Rams’ defenders scrambled to get the ball away from Street, though they only managed to steer it directly into the path of Adaramola - who effortlessly placed his shot inside the box into the back of the net on his weaker right foot.