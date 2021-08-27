U23s Report: Street brace seals first win of the season for Palace U23s

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges. Sean Robertson combined well with recent Premier League debutant Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to cut inside from the right flank, however the full-back’s curling effort went narrowly wide of the post.

With just over 10 minutes gone, Palace were still on top as Rak-Sakyi made a darting run towards the edge of the Everton box. He played through Jack Wells-Morrison who cut it across the box for Jack Roles, but Everton’s Kyle John charged the effort down.

A well worked free-kick moments later from Roles saw skipper Jake O’Brien latch on to the end of it, but his effort was also well dealt with by the Everton defence.

The visitors had their first notable chance of the game through Rhys Hughes, but the Welshman’s effort was not troubling Joe Whitworth in the Palace net.