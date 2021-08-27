Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U23s Report: Street brace seals first win of the season for Palace U23s

Match reports
3
Rak-Sakyi 29'
Street 56' 59'
1
Whitaker 78'

Crystal Palace Under-23s secured their first win of the season with ease, putting three goals past David Unsworth’s Everton side at Selhurst Park.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy made four changes to his side after defeat against Arsenal
  • The Eagles started brightly and dominated the opening 10 minutes
  • Jesurun Rak-Sakyi curled home a stunning effort from inside the box half-an-hour in
  • Palace had multiple half-chances to add to their lead, but couldn't find a way through
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace U23s 1-0 Everton
  • The Toffees started the second-half brightly and won a penalty through Rhys Hughes
  • Joe Whitworth denied Hughes’ effort to save his third penalty in as many games
  • David Omilabu won a penalty five minutes later, which Rob Street converted
  • Street doubled his tally just before the hour mark from close range
  • Delays in play due to injuries to Kyle John and Reece Hannam
  • Everton pulled one back through a Charlie Whitaker free-kick
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace U23s 3-1 Everton

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges. Sean Robertson combined well with recent Premier League debutant Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to cut inside from the right flank, however the full-back’s curling effort went narrowly wide of the post.

With just over 10 minutes gone, Palace were still on top as Rak-Sakyi made a darting run towards the edge of the Everton box. He played through Jack Wells-Morrison who cut it across the box for Jack Roles, but Everton’s Kyle John charged the effort down.

A well worked free-kick moments later from Roles saw skipper Jake O’Brien latch on to the end of it, but his effort was also well dealt with by the Everton defence.

The visitors had their first notable chance of the game through Rhys Hughes, but the Welshman’s effort was not troubling Joe Whitworth in the Palace net.

Just before the half-hour mark, after a succession of corners and free-kicks, Palace took the lead through Rak-Sakyi. The winger dropped his shoulder to deceive the Everton defence and effortlessly curled the ball home on his left foot from inside the box.

Palace almost doubled their lead a minute later. Rob Street capitalised on a misplaced pass back from Elijah Campbell to loft the ball over the helpless Žan-Luk Luban towards David Omilabu - though the Palace No. 7 couldn’t get the ball under control to get his shot away.

Rak-Sakyi was causing problems for the Everton defence once again, this time with a surging run through the middle of the pitch, dancing past four players. The young winger was unable to get his shot away from inside the six-yard box.

The Toffees nearly found a way back into the game through Charlie Whitaker. The midfielder tried a spectacular overhead kick inside the Palace box, though it went well wide into the Lower Holmesdale.

Five minutes before half-time, Leban in the Everton net parried a Reece Hannam shot from the edge of the box right into the path of Rak-Sakyi, but neither he or Roles could find a finish after chaotic scenes inside the box.

Everton were on top in the opening exchanges of the second-half and won a penalty after Hughes was brought down inside the box. He stepped up from 12-yards, but his effort was no match for Whitworth who recorded his third penalty save in successive games.

Moments later the Eagles were awarded a penalty at the other end after Omilabu was brought down. Street made no mistake from 12-yards, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner, despite Leban guessing correctly.

Just before the hour mark Street secured his second and Palace’s third after excellent work from Rak-Sakyi and Roles. The latter played through an onrushing Hannam - who fired a ball across the box which Street latched on to from close range.

With just under fifteen minutes to go, the Toffees found a lifeline through a Whitaker free-kick. The Everton midfielder looped his free-kick from 25-yards out over the wall and just past the outstretched palm of Whitworth.

Second-half substitute Rafael Garcia stung the palms of Whitworth after spinning on the ball inside the box, mustering what proved to be Everton’s only chance after pulling a goal back.

After seven minutes of stoppage time, the Eagles saw off the toothless Everton efforts and secured their first victory of the season.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Robertson (Taylor 78), O’Brien, Jach, Hannam, M.Boateng, Roles, Omilabu, Wells-Morrison, Rak-Sakyi (Gordon 66), Street (Quick 66).

Subs not used: Webber (GK), Rich-Baghuelou, Taylor.

Everton: Leban (GK), John, Campbell, Astley, Welch, Butterfield, Mills, Whitaker, Dobbin, Price, Hughes (Garcia 60).

Subs not used: Barrett (GK), Cannon, Anderson, Higgins.

Related News

More News