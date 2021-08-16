U23s Report: Ten-man Palace fall to Leeds on opening day of PL2 Division 1

The Eagles started brightly in the opening exchanges, with Nya Kirby seeing his shot from the edge of the box saved by the Leeds ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

Despite Palace’s early pressure, it was the visitors who got their noses in front with six minutes on the clock, through a Crysencio Summerville effort inside the box.

The Eagles responded to going down brilliantly, five minutes later, skipper Jake O’Brien latched on to a Scott Banks corner to power home a header at the far post.

Leeds’ Cody Drameh played a devastating ball across the Palace box which fell to Amari Miller after a great save from Joe Whitworth to deny Joe Geldhardt.

Miller’s shot was blocked by David Boateng on the line, however the Palace right-back was adjudged to have handled the ball and was unfortunately sent off.