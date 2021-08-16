U23s Report: Ten-man Palace fall to Leeds on opening day of PL2 Division 1

Summary
- Paddy McCarthy named a strong starting XI in his first game in charge of the U23s
- Leeds took the lead early on through Crysencio Summerville
- Palace hit back almost immediately with Jake O’Brien heading home a Scott Banks corner
- The Eagles were reduced to 10-men as David Boateng is sent off for handling on the line 20 minutes in
- Joe Whitworth denied Leeds’ Joe Gelhardt from the spot
- Whitworth continued to keep out the visitors efforts as they enjoyed the man advantage
- Half-time: Crystal Palace U23s 1-1 Leeds United
- Rak-Sakyi and Street’s efforts were saved by the Leeds ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson
- The visitors went back in front 70 minutes in through Liam McCarron
- Sean McGurk added another for Leeds moments later
- David Omilabu was fouled in the box, but couldn’t convert the penalty
- O’Brien’s late effort from 35-yards was tipped over the bar
- Full-time: Crystal Palace U23s 1-3 Leeds United