U23s Report: Young Eagles fall to an impressive Bromley team

Summary

Crystal Palace Under-23s manager Shaun Derry makes five changes from the victory away at Dulwich Hamlet including Danny Imray returning from a long-term injury.

Bromley undefeated in pre-season including a 3-1 win over Arsenal U23s.

Adaramola finds the back of the net, only to be ruled out for offside.

Boateng and Trialist combine in the box and force a brilliant save from Cousins.

HT: Bromley FC 0-0 Crystal Palace.

Bromley break the deadlock as Cheek finishes from close range.

Bromley double the lead with a drilled effort past Whitworth.

Bromley find their third just before the referee whistles for full-time, a headed goal.

FT: Bromley FC 3-0 Crystal Palace.

Following a successful first pre-season game against Dulwich Hamlet, Crystal Palace Under-23s took the short trip to the familiar surroundings of Hayes Lane – the home of Palace Women – to take on Bromley.

The young Eagles faced early pressure as the home-side attempted to control possession and test the defence’s aerial ability, but it was without success as O’Brien and Giddings making multiple headed clearances.

However, the first chance went to Palace’s U23s as Adaramola was released on the left-hand side, speeding past the defender and controlling the ball with his head. The winger managed to slot it back to one of the trialists, who had his effort saved by Cousins.

Adaramola and Imray combined again, Adaramola beating the Bromley defender with a lovely piece of skill, before crossing the ball on the head of Imray whose effort lacked the power needed to beat Cousins.

Minutes later, Adaramola was slipped through and finished expertly, only to be denied by the linesman.

As the game approached half-time, Imray found Boateng making an overlapping run on the right. Boateng did well to pass back to a trialist who struck an effort on goal only for Cousins make a stunning save.

Bromley started the second half brightly, pressuring the young Eagles into conceding a corner. From the set-piece, Partington’s header was tipped over the bar excellently by Whitworth.

As the rain started to pour, Bromley started to dominate the game, with Coulsen seeing a long-range effort beat Whitworth and the far-post as the young Eagles tried to keep the scores level.

Just past the hour mark, Bromley’s sustained pressure finally paid off as they broke the deadlock. After Arthurs’ clever ball on the right-hand side, a cross was met by Cheek who finished past Whitworth from close range.

Following some wholesale changes for Bromley, they found the net again, as a trialist slotted past Whitworth and doubled the advantage. A minute later, Bromley nearly found their third, striking the bar with a looping header.

In the end, they got their third goal with the last kick of the game, a headed effort past Whitworth as the referee blew for full-time.

Bromley: Cousins (70’ Trialist), Partington (70’ Bush), Trialist (70’ Trialist), Webster (70’ Roberts), Coulson (70’ Trialist), Arthurs (70’ Sablier) (87’ Trialist), Trotter (70’ Trialist), Skeffington (60’ Trialist), Whitely (70’ Martin), Duffus (45’ Trialist), Cheek (70’ Fisher).

Palace U23s: Whitworth, Boateng, Adaramola, Giddings (45’ Trialist), O’Brien, Jach, Imray (45’ Cadogan), Trialist, Akinwale (84’ Ola-Adebomi), Steele, Quick (67’ Pierrick).