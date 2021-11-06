Late pain for Palace U18s as Chelsea take three points despite spirited fight-back

Summary

Rob Quinn is able to name two newly called-up England Under-18s: Victor Akinwale and Kaden Rodney

Chelsea start a strong half well, scoring within seven minutes through Leo Castledine

Palace react to conceding and tighten up for the next 20 minutes

Chelsea add a second when Tudor Mendel-Idowu strikes from the edge of the box

After a solid attacking spell, Palace pull one back when Ademola Ola-Adebomi rounds the ‘keeper and fires into an empty net

In extra time of the first-half, Chelsea make it three through Edwin Andersson

Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea

Palace begin to fight-back, scoring after Adebomi cleverly feeds Akinwale in the centre of the box

Akinwale adds his second after winning a penalty and converting it smartly

Palace appear to have fought-back, but Chelsea nick it at the death through substitute Malik Mothersille

Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-4 Chelsea

Crystal Palace Under-18s kicked-off against Chelsea knowing they were in for a challenge, with the Blues sitting top of the league as one of the strongest academies in England.

But the hosts began brightly and could have secured an early lead when Maliq Cadogan crossed from the right just inches in front of Victor Akinwale’s out-stretched boot.

Chelsea’s strength also showed early in the game, however they were more fortunate on the offensive. Edwin Andersson – who would cause problems on the right-wing all half – crossed to Leo Castledine, who struck in low and hard from the centre of the box.

After a relatively tough 10 minutes in which Palace were urged to focus by both goalkeeper Owen Goodman and the bench, the south Londoners tightened up and managed to keep out a spell of Chelsea pressure.

They created chances of their own through a looping Ademola Ola-Adebomi header before Akinwale was flagged offside, but Chelsea remained on the front foot. Andersson threatened regularly along the right flank and the visitors found the net through Tudor Mendel-Idowu, though his goal was ruled out for a foul.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to score a legitimate second; this time Mendel-Idowu ensured it counted when he rifled in from the edge of the box shortly after the half-hour mark.

But Palace were not to be dismayed, and opened their account when Ola-Adebomi jinked through defence, held possession for what seemed too long, worked his way past the ‘keeper and finally struck home into an empty net.

A cruel late Chelsea effort would catch Palace out for the first of two times in Beckenham, however, when the dangerous Andersson struck in from the near post.