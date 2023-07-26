Report & Highlights: Eze stunner and Mooney penalty sees Palace past Whitecaps

Cardines almost went from provider to match winner late on, after finding space on the right and getting a shot away which was parried behind by the ‘keeper. Scott Banks, coming on as a late substitute, also saw an effort saved in time added on.
Jackson Izquierdo, in his first game of the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational, made an outstanding fingertip save to deny a long-range strike from finding the top corner in the final few seconds of stoppage time to take the game to penalties.
In line with the competitions rules, the game has to have a winner and the sides duly stepped up from 12-yards. The Canadian side took the lead with their first penalty, before Wells-Morrison levelled.
Palace were given a chance at taking the lead and Scott Banks did so with ease, before Luke Plange made it 3-2 to the south Londoners. At 3-3, Victor Akinwale unfortunately saw his effort saved, though Vancouver couldn’t capitalise as they hit the post.
It was all down to Fionn Mooney to score Palace’s fifth penalty and claim the victory, and he calmly slotted home into the side netting to end Palace’s pre-season run in the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational on a high.
The side will return to south London in preparation to face Bromley on Tuesday, 1st August.
Whitecaps: Anchor (GK), Ilic (Bah, 45), Dasovic (Ndakala, 45), Linder, Gherasimencov (Coupland, 45), Johnston (Masi, 450, Aguilar (Fry, 45), Greco-Taylor, Hanson, Amanda (Wright, 45), Habibullah.
Sub not used: Park.
Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Kporha (Jemide, 63), Sheridan (Grante, 63), Grehan, Watson (Cardines, 39 (Banks, 89)), Wells-Morrison, Reid, Raymond (Mooney, 63), Umeh (Eze, 63), Ola-Adebomi (Akinwale, 45), Nascimento (Plange, 77).
Sub not used: Eastwood (GK).