Report & Highlights: Eze stunner and Mooney penalty sees Palace past Whitecaps

Four days on from the defeat to Hoffenheim, Crystal Palace Under-21s lined up for their final game of the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational against Vancouver Whitecaps 2.

Head coach Darren Powell made five changes to the side, with Jackson Izquierdo, Caleb Kporha, Dylan Reid, Franco Umeh and Ademola Ola-Adebomi all coming into the squad.

Palace got off to a flying start, dominating the ball and creating a number of chances early on. Ademola Ola-Adebomi was causing problems pressing from the front, while both Franco Umeh and Adler Nascimento were getting in behind with the help of their full-backs.

Captain Jack Wells-Morrison was orchestrating attacks from the centre of the park, and came close to giving Palace the lead. The ball broke kindly to him in the box and his strike beat the ‘keeper, but couldn’t beat the defender on the line who turned it away.