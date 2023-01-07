U18s Report: Hammers hit four past young Eagles

Palace Under 18s were back in action after three weeks, as they travelled to face London rivals and league leaders West Ham United.

Manager Rob Quinn made five changes to the side from the previous outing against Manchester United, with Kalani Barton, Cormac Austin, Hindolo Mustapha, Joe Gibbard and Basilio Reino Socoliche coming in for David Ozoh, Kaden Rodney, Freddie Bell, Adler Nascimento and Junior Dixon.

The hosts were in fine form prior to the Christmas break and came racing out the blocks at the start of the game. They managed to take the lead early on as Oliver Scarles curled in a left-footed free-kick from the edge of the box.

With a spring in their step the Hammers quickly managed to find a second. George Earthy slotted home inside the box following a mazy run from central midfield.

West Ham added a third before the half-hour mark through Callum Marshall. The No. 9 finished from close range at the second time of asking after getting on the end of a Lewis Orford cross.