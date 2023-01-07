Skip navigation
U18s Report: Hammers hit four past young Eagles

Match reports
West Ham United U18
4
Scarles 7'
Earthy 13'
Marshall 27'
Kodua 84'
0
Crystal Palace U18

On a rainy Saturday afternoon at Little Heath, Crystal Palace Under 18s fell to defeat against West Ham United.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made five changes to the side

  • Oliver Scarles put West Ham ahead seven minutes in

  • George Earthy doubled the lead for West Ham five minutes later

  • West Ham added a third through Callum Marshall before the half-hour mark

  • Half-time: West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace

  • Hindolo Mustapha came close to pulling one back for Palace shortly after the break

  • Asher Agbinone won a penalty 15 minutes before full-time, but couldn’t convert it

  • Gideon Kodua notched a fourth for the Hammers five minutes from time

  • Full-time: West Ham United 4-0 Crystal Palace

U18 Match Highlights: West Ham 4-0 Palace

Palace Under 18s were back in action after three weeks, as they travelled to face London rivals and league leaders West Ham United.

Manager Rob Quinn made five changes to the side from the previous outing against Manchester United, with Kalani Barton, Cormac Austin, Hindolo Mustapha, Joe Gibbard and Basilio Reino Socoliche coming in for David Ozoh, Kaden Rodney, Freddie Bell, Adler Nascimento and Junior Dixon.

The hosts were in fine form prior to the Christmas break and came racing out the blocks at the start of the game. They managed to take the lead early on as Oliver Scarles curled in a left-footed free-kick from the edge of the box.

With a spring in their step the Hammers quickly managed to find a second. George Earthy slotted home inside the box following a mazy run from central midfield.

West Ham added a third before the half-hour mark through Callum Marshall. The No. 9 finished from close range at the second time of asking after getting on the end of a Lewis Orford cross.

A first-half to forget for Palace was followed up by a strong start in the second-half. Hindolo Mustapha came close to pulling one back, after being teed up by Zach Marsh inside the box, but his effort was saved by Finlay Herrick in the West Ham goal.

Palace passed and probed to find a way back into the game as the second-half went on. Cormac Austin fired just wide from a free-kick on the hour-mark, while substitute Asher Agbinone managed to win a penalty 15 minutes from time. The winger stepped up from 12-yards, but his effort was saved by Herrick.

The Hammers piled on the misery for Palace as the conditions deteriorated towards the end of the game. Gideon Kouda latched on to a long ball over the top and managed to find space to finish from the edge of the box.

After four minutes of time added on the referee brought an end to proceedings. The result means the young Eagles slip to fourth in the Under 18 Premier League south, a point behind second place Spurs and 16 off leaders West Ham.

West Ham United: Herrick, Falase (Akpata, 83), Tarima, Bates, Battrum, Earthy, Scarles (Fawunmi, 66), Orford (Briggs, 84), Kelly, Kouda, Marshall (Rigge, 84).

Sub not used: Terry.

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Barton, Williams (Cardines, 75), Austin, Mustapha, Gibbard (Bell, 75), Socoliche (Agbinone, 45), Marsh.

Subs not used: Shala, Marroni.

