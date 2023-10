Head down to the Academy – on Copers Cope Road in Beckenham – to enjoy a day training like your heroes, with skill sessions, games, competitions and prizes – and maybe even the chance to meet a Palace player or two!

The sessions will be run by qualified Palace for Life Foundation coaches.

Running from 13:00 to 17:00 BST on Thursday, 26th October, the event is open for ages 5 to 15, with places allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.