As an exclusive Member benefit, Palace’s Junior Eagles Gold Members and Junior Members are invited to the stadium for a party with fellow young Eagles.

Junior Members will enjoy their time playing Christmas games, meeting special guests (including Santa!) and taking part in a player Q&A, COVID-19 guidelines dependant.

Access to this event is one of many benefits included in Junior Memberships, with our recent Junior Member Training Day also proving to be a huge hit. Junior Gold Members also receive a shirt of their choice, fantastic welcome pack, digital programmes, ticket access and discounts across the club!