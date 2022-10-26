Held inside the new dome, the Junior Member Day entertained 60 young Eagles, who enjoyed drills and games with Palace for Life Foundation coaches in a fun-filled day.
Crystal Palace's Junior Members were surprised by players from the men and women's team at a Junior Member Day hosted at the club's Academy.
They were then surprised by first-teamers Malcolm Ebiowei, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jack Butland, Tyrick Mitchell, Luka Milivojević, Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Nicol, Kirsten Reilly, Polly Doran and Annabel Blanchard.
One Member decked head to toe in Palace kit called it 'the best day ever' as he had the chance to meet some of his icons.
Junior Memberships have been even more popular than ever in 2022/23, and with our Christmas parties on the horizon, supporters are encouraged to grab theirs now.
With a treat-filled gift pack and shirt included with Junior Gold Memberships, they make for the perfect early Christmas present for any young Palace fans.