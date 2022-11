Held inside the new dome, the Junior Member Day entertained 60 young Eagles, who enjoyed drills and games with Palace for Life Foundation coaches in a fun-filled day.

They were then surprised by first-teamers Malcolm Ebiowei, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jack Butland, Tyrick Mitchell, Luka Milivojević, Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Nicol, Kirsten Reilly, Polly Doran and Annabel Blanchard.

One Member decked head to toe in Palace kit called it 'the best day ever' as he had the chance to meet some of his icons.