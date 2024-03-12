Available to book by Junior Gold Members, Junior Members, and Junior Season Ticket+ holders, the Hunt will take place at Selhurst Park on Thursday, 4th April!

Join us for a tour of Selhurst Park like no other, where visitors will have the chance to win yummy Easter eggs – from some very special guests – along the way!

You’ll also get to meet Pete and Alice the Eagles; have your walkout moment to Glad All Over; and go behind-the-scenes of Selhurst Park, visiting places like the media centre, the dressing rooms – and even the dugouts!

Quite simply: it’s a family day out at Selhurst Park like no other!

Tickets are priced at £15 each (which includes one child and one parent; all attendees must be accompanied by an adult).

Available to Junior Gold Members, Junior Members, and Junior Season Ticket+ holders, participants will need to click here to book here onto a one-hour slot. These are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tours will take place between 13:00 BST and 19:00 BST on Thursday, 4th April.