Young Palace fans have the chance to take part in fun training sessions at Kent County Cricket ground, adjacent to the Palace training ground, run by Palace for Life coaches - all participants will also receive a certificate at the end of the day.

We’re delighted to be able to welcome Junior Members back for the first in-person event in almost two years, after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members can book their free places by clicking HERE now, with places allocated on a first come first served basis.

If you’re not already a Member, it’s not too late to join and be able to secure your place on Monday, with Memberships available from just £15.

As well as great events such as this and the Junior Christmas party, Junior Members will also receive a great Membership pack, and even a 21/22 Junior shirt if you join as a Junior Eagles Gold Member!

To find out more about Memberships and buy yours today, CLICK HERE.