But throw in the chance to meet Jean-Philippe Mateta, Aimee Everett, Tyrick Mitchell and Nathaniel Clyne, and you've got a smash-hit Junior Member Training Day 2025 on your hands!

Taking place over October half-term, the recent Junior Members Training Day was a certified smash-hit, as scores of Junior Members, Junior Gold Members, Junior ST Members and Junior Season Ticket+ Members, between the ages of 5-15 years-old, got to live out a day in the life of a professional footballer.

The budding Eagles stars took part in a variety of sessions led by our Palace for Life Foundation coaches, picking up new skills, playing mini games and participating in a plethora of fun drills, before meeting their heroes.

