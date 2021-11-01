Gift packs

Our welcome packs mean Memberships aren’t just a lasting present for a Palace fan close to you, but that they have something to unwrap on the day, too.

Our different Memberships come with different packs.

Junior Eagles Gold Memberships (£50) include a shirt of the Member’s choice, and a welcome pack that changes depending on their age. Under-9s get a boot bag, bottle, stickers and a flag with 10-17-year-olds geting a side bag, bottle, key ring and flag!

Junior Eagles Memberships (£15) also come with a welcome pack, with stickers, a water bottle, flag and other fun items.

Finally, International Memberships (£45) provide you with an ‘Over Land and Sea’ flag to drape from the window and stylish wallet, meaning you can rep the club wherever you are.

Browse our Memberships here!

Palace TV+

Palace TV+ ensures 21/22 Memberships go well beyond Christmastime, providing you access to selected live Academy match broadcasts, audio commentary of all first-team games, 90-minute replays and every episode of When Eagles Dare, the club’s hugely popular documentary.

This is included in Junior Eagles Gold Memberships and International Memberships.

Ticket access

Memberships are the only way to guarantee you’re able to buy home tickets when they’re on sale without a Season Ticket.

Our Junior Eagles Gold Membership comes with a 72-hour priority, meaning you’ll have first pick at the best seats Selhurst Park has to offer.

That means you can watch the lads take on a tantalising run-in to close out the season.

Digital matchday programmes

Junior Eagles Gold and International Members receive every digital programme direct to their inbox pre-match, providing them with exclusive interviews and features, columns and notes, facts, stats and more!