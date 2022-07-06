On top of witnessing the best of the ballpark in south London, Palace Members can also grab themselves a free drink at BOXPARK Croydon when they sign up to watch England in this summers’ European Championships, starting with tonight’s opener against Austria.

Be there every step of the way as the Lionesses look to make sure that football is coming home.

Both opportunities will be available on the Member Hub – just click HERE to redeem your benefits.

If you aren’t already a Member, you can sign up by clicking HERE to get access to great benefits like these, as well as exclusive ticket access, welcome gifts and Palace TV+.