A year later and with the 20/21 season over and done with, we can look at the top five performing Palace players that every Fantasy Premier League manager will wish they'd picked:

5 - Andros Townsend (94 points)

Andros Townsend got off to a flying start in 20/21. He scored eight points in the first game of the season against Southampton, followed by nine points against Manchester United and five points against Everton - a total of 22 points in the first three Gameweeks.

The Fantasy season then slowed down somewhat for Townsend, not scoring more than five points until Gameweek 37. However, on the ICT index – which ranks players based on their value as an FPL asset - he ranked 22nd out of 295 midfielders for creativity.