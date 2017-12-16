“I think today’s win shows we are in a good shape and this afternoon gave a focussed performance and we really deserved the three points.

“It has been frustrating situation with the players we have got, the fact that we couldn’t score away has been a tough one for us but in this game we showed we are a quality side and that is the way we need to keep it."

Palace faced a side at The King Power who had gone unbeaten in their last five so the players knew the level of performance that was needed and they didn't disappoint as three points took them out of the bottom three.

“We were really professional from the first whistle, every player played their part including the substitutes and it’s a well-deserved three points. We didn’t really give them anything apart from a couple of chances and one of them saw a great save from Julian in a game we controlled well."

Over the past week the 27 year old has had to put behind him the disappointment of last week’s penalty miss and the away victory saw his hard work over recent weeks rewarded with a vital goal.

“As a striker people ask you just to score and these past weeks I have been really frustrated about not scoring goals but also I have been working hard and today I think I deserved that goal and I am obviously really pleased about that.”

Attention soon turns to your next game once the final whistle goes after 90 minutes of competitive action and after a victory it is no different as Benteke and his team mates face a busy schedule of fixtures coming up including an away game on the eve of the festive season at Swansea City next weekend. His philosophy is enjoy the win but remember the next game is just around the corner.

“We are a team in good form but the toughest thing about playing in the Premier League is to keep going and continue winning games as we try to improve our position in the table but whilst enjoying what have done today, because it is a big win for us, our attention now needs to turn to the next game very quickly."