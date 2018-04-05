Hodgson reported that the striker's fitness will be monitored before a decison can be made on whether the Belgian international starts the game.

"Benteke limped off the training field feeling his groin so we won't know how well he is until the night passes and he comes in tomorrow morning and he will be assessed again.

"I asked the doctor to rate his chances and he is not prepared to and says we will have to wait and see tomorrow so if the doctor is not prepared to rate his chances then I can't possibly do so."

Alexander Sørloth is still unavailable for selection this weekend.

