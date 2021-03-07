“I think we played against a top side tonight,” he said in his post-match interview. “I think we started OK and then we made mistake, and against this kind of team you get punished.

“We managed to come back into the game just before half-time, and we spoke in the dressing room about how we should start the second-half a little stronger, on the front foot. After five minutes we conceded another one, and then it becomes harder to get back in the game.

“Obviously they’ve got quality players, but we gave them the chance to show their quality, which was something we didn’t do against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

“I think we got punished for our mistakes.”

Benteke’s towering header in the first-half was another goal to add to his tally this season.

“Everybody knows it is one of my strengths, my head,” he said. “As soon as I saw the ball coming from Luka [Milivojevic], I knew I would have to concentrate and I would score the goal.

“I am someone who believes in myself, in my qualities. It’s even harder now because we’ve got competition, so when you’re on the pitch you have to do more to keep the manager keeping you on the pitch.

“That’s what I’m trying to do week in week out.”

READ NEXT: Report – Spurs 4-1 Palace