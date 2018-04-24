“We went into the game with quite a young side and it was a slow start from us in a scrappy game and conceded a goal when I think a few of the players switched off but we did well to stick together and it was good to get the goals back to 2-2.“

The youngster believes the team spirit is one of the main reasons why the league winning side can look back on the season with such success.

“I feel the togetherness and everyone wants to win and we are not individuals but fighting for each other and want to do well. Everyone is happy now because we have won the league.”

19 year old Brown has been playing at the heart of defence of late after making the switch from full back, a move he has taken in his stride.

“It started in one game when someone got injured and I got told to do the job, to be honest I quite enjoyed it and liked the transition and now feel confident playing both positions.”

Roy Hodgson and his management team are regular spectators of the Under 23 side and Brown believes it gives the lads a boost seeing them on the sidelines.

“It’s delightful because you know someone is watching and seeing what you are doing, it gives us a chance of getting in the first team squad and kick on.”

The manager watching the defender’s performances could have helped him because after joining last July his displays have been rewarded as he was recently told his stay at the club would be extended.

“I was over the moon, I found out last month that I was going to be getting a new contract so another year to kick on and hopefully stay for longer.”

Watch the highlights and post-match interviews now or if viewing on the App go to Palace TV along the bottom menu.