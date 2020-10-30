This saw a brimming squad take to the Beckenham pitches, with Roy Hodgson able to assess the vast majority of his players.

Speaking in his pre-Wolves press conference, Hodgson was positive about squad fitness, and Jeffrey Schlupp this week said: "Most of the players are fit now and it’s nice to give the gaffer some headaches about picking the team.

"He said it to us as well: there are a lot of fit players trying to get into that team, so if anything, we’ve all got to up our performances to make sure we stay in the team."

After a positive test for COVID-19 and subsequent isolation, Butland was able to join his teammates for the first time, training alongside Vicente Guaita, Stephen Henderson and goalkeeper coach, Dean Kiely.

