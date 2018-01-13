The first half was one where the home side were well on top but Sean Dyche’s team came back into the game during the second forty five but when reflecting on proceedings Milivojevic believed it was a deserved victory.

"This is a game that we can look back on and say we deserved to win, we had chances to score more goals, we came up against a good side and had to adapt to playing against their style."

Sako now has six goals to his name this season and the Serbian international is pleased that the 20th minute strike means that the league table is now better viewing for all connected with Crystal Palace.

"He scored a good goal and had a further chance to get another one but in the end I am very satisfied as the table is making better reading for us and even though people may say we should have scored more, a 1-0 win is fine and it's three more points."

Just before 3pm on 13th January 2018 will be a moment that Milivojevic won't forget as it was the first time he has led out a Palace side for a top flight game and it was a moment that left him reflecting proudly following the victory.

"It was a good moment for me and I am very proud of myself, I feel honoured but I just continue to do my job for the team in the same way that I always do."

Roy Hodgson's squad was hit by injury for this game but the eleven that took the field showed great courage and hard work to keep going and play the full ninety minutes, without any changes being made from the bench.

"It was strange today because we didn’t make one substitution so at a time when we have a lot of injured players it shows how very important it was for the team on the pitch to deal well with the situation and now hopefully for the next game we will have some more of the squad back available,"

Watch the post match interviews following the victory against The Clarets.