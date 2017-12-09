“It’s hard to put into words, obviously the way we played and the amount of chances we created and the penalty at the end makes the result a difficult one to take. We had so many chances to put the game out of sight and kill it off but we couldn’t do it so we are disappointed and it feels like two points lost.”

After going behind Palace held the advantage just before the break as Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty awarded for a foul on Wilfried Zaha, before Dann slotted home Yohan Cabaye's cross from the right.

When the penalty was awarded it was expected that Milivojevic would step up to take another spot kick but it was Benteke who took on the chance of winning the game for Palace. Dann wasn’t aware of the confusion as to who was going to take it but feels if the side had taken their chances the miss would not have been so costly.

“I didn’t see anything going on at the time and just saw Christian going up to take it and it must be remembered that it takes a lot of courage to go up for a penalty but unfortunately for us he has gone on and missed it for us. We did though have so many other chances in this game but we have to take it as a team and move on, forgetting about what’s happened and be ready for Tuesday.”

The centre half was disappointed to see the first Bournemouth goal being given due to a foul on a fellow defender but once again the home side were able to call on another excellent performance from Zaha to get themselves back in the game.

“It was frustrating to see the first one conceded as it was a foul on Jeffrey (Schlupp) so it was disappointing to be behind but we are creating a lot of chances but need to turn them into goals which will give us points. We’ve scored two today but only came away with a point so we need to start putting the points on the board with the type of performances we are putting in.

“We see week in and week out with Wilfried, he’s hard to tie down and I am sure he will keep performing like that for us in the weeks to come.”

